Crestview runs away from Plymouth with 7 touchdowns on the ground

OLIVESBURG — Crestview isn't ready to give up its Firelands Conference football crown just yet.

The defending champion Cougars showed they will be a factor in the FC race with a dominant 56-7 win Friday night over visiting Plymouth.

Crestview (3-4, 2-1) has a huge game on Friday when it welcomes Norwalk St. Paul. The Flyers are 3-0 in the conference.

As usual, the Cougars did most of their damage on the ground. Sophomore running back Ayden Reymer scored touchdowns on nearly half his carries.

The speedster rushed for 190 yards on only nine carries. His scoring runs covered 22, 24, 21 and 77 yards. Reymer's longest touchdown came with 11:06 left in the third quarter to establish a 43-7 advantage and a running clock.

"He's getting better every week," Crestview coach Steve Haverdill said. "He's coming off a game where he had more than 300 yards and four touchdowns (against South Central). Teams are starting to focus on him and rightfully so."

Haverdill said the Cougars have to distribute the ball to other backs. Senior Clete Rogers contributed touchdown runs of four and two yards, while freshman Troy Weaver scored Crestview's last touchdown on a 15-yard scamper.

"That's what we do," Haverdill said. "Our goal is to control the line of scrimmage and get the run game going to set up the pass. It's no secret; everybody knows that.

"I though our offensive line did a really nice job of setting the tone."

Sophomore quarterback Liam Kuhn played an efficient game, going 6-for-8 for 116 yards. He hooked up with Tyson Ringler for a 28-yard touchdown pass, the Cougars' only score that didn't come on the ground.

"When the run game's going, that helps out Liam back there because they've got to honor the run game," Haverdill said.

Ringler snared three passes for 64 yards.

Plymouth remained winless in the conference at 0-4 and 2-5 overall. With only 26 players on the roster, including six freshmen, the Big Red faced further adversity this week with the loss of three starters to injury.

"The hardest part is not being able to get the reps you need in practice," Plymouth coach John Gillum said. "We knew about those injuries all week, so we had time to prepare.

"We just didn't execute. We didn't tackle very well. We didn't set the edge very well, and they took advantage."

Gillum also gave credit to the Cougars.

"They made some good play calls, and they made some really nice plays," the coach said.

Plymouth scored its only touchdown on a 76-yard pass from freshman quarterback Lincoln Distl to do-everything back Layne Bushey. The TD briefly tied the score at 7-7 before Crestview ran away from the Big Red.

To go along with the touchdown catch, Bushey led Plymouth with 86 yards on the ground.

The Cougars have now won two games in a row, but Haverdill realizes the competition is going to get stiffer.

"We know we've got three extremely tough football games ahead of us, but our focus is on St. Paul," he said. "We've got to make sure we prepare extremely well."

Halftime of the homecoming contest was extended by five minutes to recognize the 2012 Crestview boys golf team, which won the school's first team championship.

