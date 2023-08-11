Crestview football reloading for run at fourth consecutive Firelands Conference championship

OLIVESBURG — In each of the last four years, the Crestview Cougars have seen their football roster turn over time and time again.

Year after year, All-Ohio players graduate only to be replaced with future all-staters. And 2023 will be no different. As the Cougars go on the prowl for their fourth straight Firelands Conference championship, they will again have to figure out how to replace some of the best players to come through the program over the last decade and again, they have the personnel to do it.

After going 12-1 last season including 6-0 in the Firelands Conference to claim their third consecutive title, the Cougars will have to replace 10 graduated players from 2022. With 15 total returning lettermen including nine offensive and six defensive starters, the expectation of dominance in the Firelands Conference remains the same.

Crestview's Caleb Cunningham will be the leader of a veteran offensive and defensive line in 2023.

Coach Steve Haverdill, who is 39-9 and entering his fifth season as head coach and 10th on the staff, knows it won't be easy to replace seven All-Ohio football players that led the Cougars to a Division IV Region 22 semifinal a year ago, but he is seeing a lot of his players accepting the challenge.

"We have nine starters back on offense, but we have to find a way to continue our run game and replace All-Ohioans Hayden Kuhn, Adison Reymer and Mason Ringler," Haverdill said. "Those three will be tough to replace but the guys have accepted the challenge, worked very hard in the offseason and I am liking what I am seeing so far."

Haverdill's pro-style offense will be led by another Kuhn at quarterback. After Ross and Hayden Kuhn both blossomed into All-Ohio QBs during their tenures, the reigns are now handed over to sophomore Liam Kuhn to be under center. Liam did some punting last year for his only varsity action and is ready to take over the program after his two older brothers left it in better shape than they found it.

Senior Clete Rogers will start at running back after running for 147 yards on 44 carries with a touchdown last season. Senior Wade Bolin will line up ahead of him at fullback. Bolin missed nearly the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury and has worked his way back to being named a captain. He did run for 76 yards and three touchdowns before his injury.

Junior Tyson Ringler and senior Brice Perkins are slated as the starting wide receivers. Ringler caught 16 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season while Perkins had four catches for 66 yards and a score. Sophomores Karter Goon and Bransen Hider are the starting tight ends looking to make the most of their first varsity snaps.

The Cougars return a veteran offensive line as every player saw meaningful snaps last season. Senior Caleb Cunningham will start at left tackle after earning second team All-Northwest District and first team All-Firelands Conference honors last season. Senior Grayson Burgess will be at left guard with junior Gavin Barker at center. Barker was a second team All-Northwest District honoree last year. Junior Carson White earns the start at right guard with senior Gavin Cains at right tackle.

Freshman Troy Weaver will handle the kicking duties while sophomore Ayden Reymer will return kicks. Senior Mason Cline and junior Chris Moore will bring depth to the offensive line while Reymer and junior Marcus Chacey will get touches at grinning back and juniors Nolan Moore and Logan Friges will see time at wide receiver.

"We have to find replacements for the seven All-Ohioans that graduated on offense and defense," Haverdill said. "That is going to be a major x-factor. If we can do that and fine this year's team identity and, as always, stay healthy, we can really see this team reach its potential."

Defensively, Haverdill's 3-4 scheme has some familiar faces. Cunningham and Cains will start at defensive end. Cunningham also earned second team All-FC honors at d-end last year. Senior Austin Huffman will start at nose guard in the middle of the line. Cunningham recorded 60 tackles with seven going for a loss and three sacks. Huffman and Cains will look to make an impact in their first action on defense.

Goon and senior Cayden Moore will start at outside linebacker as both will get their first shot at varsity playing time. Barker and Bolin are the middle linebackers. Barker was second team All-FC at linebacker and Bolin will play defense for the first time in his career.

Perkins and Nolan Moore will start at corner. Perkins was an honorable mention All-Northwest District and All-FC corner last year with 50 tackles, two for a loss, three interceptions, two for TDs, and 15 pass breakups with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Ayden Reymer and Tyson Ringler will start at the safety positions. Ringler collected 56 tackles with an interception and six pass breakups last season and will play a much bigger role in 2023. Sophomore Keith Abshire will handle the punting while Perkins returns punts.

Hinder will see time at outside linebacker with Rogers and Chacey adding depth at middle linebacker. Cline and Burgess will rotate in on the defensive line with sophomore Dylan Burge and senior Jaden Hedrick filling in the secondary.

"We have six starters back on defense which is nice, but we have to replace a lot in the secondary," Haverdill said. "We have to find someone to pick up what we lose from All-Ohioans Owen Barker, Caden Cunningham and Shawn Bailey and that is a tough task. Not many can do what those guys did for us last year."

Crestview's Gavin Barker brings veteran leadership to a standout linebacking corps for the Cougars.

The Cougars are looking for a fourth straight FC title and to continue a 21-game regular-season winning streak after posting back-to-back 10-0 seasons over the last two years. But none of those things are on their minds as they head into Week 1.

"We have the same goals every year, get a Week 1 win, get better every week, win the Firelands Conference and play in Week 11," Haverdill said. "Our league is always competitive, especially with St. Paul and Western Reserve. If we play to our abilities, we can compete for the league title. We have good leaders throughout our senior class. They are vocal and lead-by-example type of leaders so we should see plenty of progress from week to week.

The Cougars open up the season on the road at Seneca East.

