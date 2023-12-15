Creston girls fall at Shenandoah

Dec. 15—SHENANDOAH — Scoring double digits in only one quarter was not enough for the Creston Panthers in a 61-32 loss Tuesday at Shenandoah.

The Fillies raced out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. That lead continued at halftime with Shenandoah up 33-12.

The bright spot for Creston was the third quarter as they nearly matched Shenandoah with points. A 13-point third quarter cut the deficit to 47-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Kadley Bailey was high scorer for Creston with 13 points. She was 5-10 from the field including 2-4 from the 3-point line. She made one of two free throws. Ady Morrison scored six from two 3-point shots. Brynn Tussey finished with five.

Tussey led Creston with eight rebounds. Bailey had seven and one steal. Ella Turner had six boards and a steal. Bailey also had a team high five assists. Ava Adamson finished with three.

As a team, Creston shot 13-56 from the field including 4-20 from the 3-point line. The Panthers were 2-6 at the free throw line. Creston had 33 rebounds, eight on offense.

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah with 33 points. from 15-24 shooting and 3-4 at the free throw line. The Fillies finished 23-58 from the field including 5-23 at the 3-point line. Shenandoah made 10-20 free throws and had 48 rebounds.

Creston (2-4) was at Glenwood Thursday. Results were unavailable by press time. Creston plays Dec. 20 and 21 in the Twelve Courts of Christmas in Kansas City before the holiday break. Creston girls return to action Jan. 3 vs. Clarinda.