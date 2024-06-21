Creston conquers Clarinda in H10 clash

Jun. 20—It was a battle between the top two Hawkeye 10 softball teams, but for Creston coach Dave Hartman, it was just another game.

"I've said a million times that if we win the Hawkeye 10, great, but we're trying to get ready for the regional," he said. "Before the game, I said, 'In that dugout, this is the biggest game of their season. In this dugout, it's Thursday.'"

It ended up being a great Thursday for the Panthers (12-9, 11-2) as they dominated top-ranked Clarinda (20-6, 12-2) 10-2.

The Cardinals started with a bang, leadoff batter Jerzee Knight hitting a double and scoring the first run of the evening.

The Panthers blanked the first inning, but powered back in the second, pitcher Taryn Fredrickson and Mila Kuhns getting hits. Eighth-grader Cora Smith came in as a courtesy runner for the pitcher, and scored the first run on a ground out from designated player Sidney Staver.

"Cora can run; she's an athlete," Hartman said. "She's a skinny little gal, but she's wirey and fast. She's going to be a player for us. We're really excited about Cora and her future. The decision making we're still learning, but when you can outrun the ball, sometimes you can make a bad decision because she flat flies."

With Kuhns on third, Sasha Wurster stepped up to bat, knocking the ball out of the park.

The team celebrates after Sasha Wurster hit her first career home run.

"I tell you what, Sasha had her best BP ever then she had her best game ever," Hartman said. "She hit a ball off that tree, and she destroyed it. That's her first career home run."

Kuhns, Wurster and Fredrickson each scored two runs in the win.

Clarinda responded with another run in the third, but Fredrickson got out of the inning with a strikeout, stranding runners on first and second. Fredrickson threw nine strikeouts against the Cardinals, putting her up to 85 this season.

Taryn Fredrickson pitched nine strikeouts against the Cardinals.

"Taryn was on fire, she was really locating," Hartman said. "I think there were a couple times when they were a little upset that we got the inside strike call, but that's a direct result of [catcher] Ava [Adamson]. When you get that borderline pitch and you can keep it in the zone, that's a skill, and Ava's really good at that."

Fredrickson agreed. "Some of the pitches she just framed super well," she said. "Some were a little iffy, but what she does behind the plate is great and really helps me out."

Adamson smoked a ball to centerfield for a double to start the third inning. Avery Staver was walked to put two on for Jersey Foote who hit a three-run homer just inside the left foul line, her fifth of the season.

Avery Staver safely slides to third base.

Another single by Fredrickson, who went 3-4 at bat for two runs, put Smith back in to run. On a wild pitch to Kuhns, Smith stole second. Kuhns hit down the middle, Smith sliding into third base as the ball was coming in. The throw went long, giving Smith the chance to run in another for Fredrickson and landed Kuhns at third.

"She's so quick on the bases, I just love watching her run," Fredrickson said. "I can't wait to see her grow as a player."

With four runs scored already this inning, the Panthers had no outs. Senior Sophie Hagle singled to bat in Kuhn, extending the Panther lead to 8-2.

"I thought our preparation was good, our girls were locked in," Hartman said. "Our girls didn't panic when we got behind, we just kept playing. We're usually pretty good at that."

In the bottom of the fifth, Wurster was on first and Sidney on second when the Panthers brought in a new batter. Freshman Kennedy Strider only has seven at bats on the season, but in her eighth, she hit a two-run double to get Creston to 10 runs.

Clarinda isn't top of the Hawkeye 10 for nothing, and they showed their offensive skills in the sixth with a comeback attempt. Three singles loaded the bases with only one out on the board.

"I have to just go in, trust my spin, try to get up in the count," Fredrickson said. "They're a good hitting team. I just had to trust myself and trust everyone else."

As the Cardinals were itching to find home plate, Fredrickson threw strike after strike. As she struck out the second batter to end the inning, her face transformed from concentration to victory.

"The adrenaline going through my body after a strikeout is just so fun," she said. "Having my team congratulate me is just awesome."

Third basemen Zoey Vandevender, left, celebrates with pitcher Taryn Fredrickson after a strikeout ended the inning without allowing any runs.

In the top of the seventh, the Panthers fielded three ground balls for outs to end the game quickly.

With the Brian Erbe End of Season Classic this weekend in Cedar Rapids, the Panthers will be working to cement their postseason lineup.

"Everything we do is prep for the tournament," Hartman said. "We're kind of at a point in the season where we need to make some hard decisions."

Monday, Creston is at Lewis Central for a doubleheader before coming home Thursday to host Denison-Schelswig in a doubleheader. Still one game behind Clarinda, the Panthers have a chance to take the top spot with wins next week.