Creston boys advance over Red Oak

May 15—The Class 2A Substate game between the Panthers (0-15) and Red Oak (5-9) kicked off on a dreary day Monday in Creston.

The game was a rematch from the previous week when Creston topped the Tigers in a 10-1 landslide. This game proved much closer, only a 2-0 victory for the Panthers.

The Tigers' defense held strong, preventing a goal for nearly the entire first half.

Senior Brennan Hayes led the charge for Creston, finding both of the Panthers' goals.

Senior Brennan Hayes dribbles the ball down field Monday at home against Red Oak in the first round of substate soccer. Hayes had both of the Panthers' goals in the 2-0 win.

The first goal came in only three minutes before the half, putting the Panthers on the board.

Red Oak took eight shots on goal, but Creston goalie CT Stalker was able to keep the Tigers from scoring.

The Panthers had 11 shots on goal, two resulting in goals and the other nine being saves by sophomore Tigers goalie Wyatt Roberts.

The second goal came in 12 minutes into the second half, Hayes finding the net yet again.

The win over the Tigers gives the Panthers a 4-4 conference record, ranking them fifth in the Hawkeye 10. Undefeated Lewis Central leads the conference and is ranked No. 1 in the state in 3A.

The Panthers advance in Substate 8 to face Glenwood (12-3), the top-ranked team in the bracket.

The two teams will face off in Glenwood at 7 p.m. Monday to determine who heads to the substate finals.

In their matchup Thursday, Glenwood shut out Creston 9-0, the Panthers only having one shot on goal compared to 21 by the Rams.

Also playing in Substate 8 that day for a shot at the finals will be Carroll at Harlan.