Crest football legend Brandon Spikes uses Netflix series as platform to showcase Shelby

Before reporting for his freshman year at the University of Florida, Crest All-America linebacker Brandon Spikes made a solemn vow to family and friends.

“We were all hanging out and he randomly told us, ‘(Florida is) going to win at least two national championships while I’m there,’” said Crest football assistant coach and Spikes’ longtime friend Skip Young. “Florida wasn’t really doing much at the time, so we all thought he was talking crazy. Goes to show how much we know.”

Though Spikes’ hunch proved correct, by no means could he have expected Gator teams of the late 2000s to become truly legendary.

Spikes was among the Florida football legends featured on the Netflix documentary series ‘Untold: Swamp Kings,’ detailing the Gators’ rise to prominence under coach Urban Meyer.

The series provides behind-the scenes access to the program during Meyer’s Meyer’s tenure from 2005-10, during which Florida went 65-15 and claimed national titles following the 2006 and 2008 seasons. In addition to Spikes, those teams included Heisman Trophy winners in Tim Tebow and Cam Newton — the latter winning the award at Auburn after his transfer in 2008 — as well as future NFL stars such as Joe Haden, Percy Harvin, Janoris Jenkins, Reggie Nelson and the late Aaron Hernandez.

“They were treated like rock stars,” Young said. “But as much as those guys had fun while on campus, they also worked hard. (Spikes) For example, when he left Crest may have benched only 225; he was never a guy who really was into the weight room. He was simply one who wanted to play football.

“It was a culture he bought into down there at Florida, and they won a lot of games because of it.”

While the documentary largely focused on what transpired on campus and during football games, the series provided Spikes an opportunity to introduce the masses to the City of Shelby, Crest High School and his life before becoming a household name.

“I think we’re all passionate about our community, and he's no different,” said Spikes’ cousin Donnie Thurman. “Shelby is not about how much we have in terms of restaurants, shopping centers and other things big cities may have. But being able to see the city, shots of Crest High, those visuals are incredible to see on a platform like Netflix.

“Thousands upon thousands will get a glimpse of our hometown. For us and particularly for (Spikes), that brings a sense of pride. His experience (in Shelby) wasn’t always pleasant, but it’s still a place that helped mold him. For that reason, he wanted to show the city, show Crest and Sid Bryson Stadium and share his story.”

Crest High alum and University of Florida legend Brandon Spikes encourages Charger football players prior to their 2022 game against rival Shelby.

Spikes finished as a two-time All-American linebacker (2006, 2009) at Florida. He was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, serving in the team’s Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants in 2012. The Shelby native signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2014, where he’d wrap up his NFL career in 2016.

In 2020, Spikes was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. He’s back in Gainesville, Florida, these days, re-enrolling as a student earlier this year. His return also provided an opportunity for a return to the gridiron, part of coach Billy Napier’s staff as a student-assistant.

Brandon Spikes scores one of his four career interception returns in 2009 for the Gators.

“I talked to Spikes the other day; I told him how proud I was of him,” Young said. “His play, his ability didn’t surprise me. His mentality and what he thought of himself, being around football is what he’s always wanted to do.”

Added Thurman: “A lot of people don’t know why (Spikes) wore No. 51; he fashioned his style of play after (Pro Football Hall of Famer) Dick Butkus. He is a football aficionado and extremely passionate about the game. Though motivated by the memories, he has such a big heart and wants to give back to the game what it gave him.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Brandon Spikes: Netflix series used to showcase Shelby, Crest High