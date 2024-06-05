Cresswell signs contract extension

[Getty Images]

Aaron Cresswell has signed a new one-year contract that will take him into an 11th season with West Ham United.

The 34-year-old left-back, who joined from Ipswich in 2014, is the Hammers' longest-serving player.

Cresswell told club media that he has "loved every minute" of his time with the club and added: "This year has been a bit of a change in role - I haven't played as much, but I've been in football a long time to understand that there is a bigger picture than just playing every week.

"I'd like to think I've done that well when not playing, supporting the team and the lads.

"Of course, I still want to play and I wouldn't have signed the contract if I didn't think I was fit enough and healthy enough to still do a good job for the team. I've been fortunate with injuries in my career and I've always tried to do the right things off the pitch, by eating and sleeping well, training hard every day and trying to keep the standards high."