Cresaptown beats Rotary; Rush edges Flintstone

Jun. 19—POTOMAC PARK — The Cresaptown Eagles drew 16 walks en route to a 9-2 win over Cumberland Rotary in a Hot Stove Junior Division game on Tuesday at Hamilton Field.

The Eagles pulled away for good with a six-run fifth inning and finished with nine runs despite just two base hits.

Kyran Freeman and Braeden Laffey had two RBIs each. Five players drew at least two walks.

Laffey was the winning pitcher, allowing an unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and seven walks in 3 2/3 innings. Dalton Evans and Liam Buck pitched in relief.

Max Haines took the loss for Rotary. Daulton Harper, Channing Logsdon and Wyatt Twigg also pitched.

Carson Carlile had both of Rotary's base hits.

Rotary hosts T&E Arborist on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field. Cresaptown hosts Flintstone at the same time on Holler Field.

Rush Services 7, Flintstone 6

FLINTSONE — A Jordan Lane RBI groundout completed a late-game comeback by Rush Services against Flintstone on Tuesday.

That run was the final of a four-run seventh inning in which Rush overcame a 6-3 deficit.

Caden Frazee led Rush with a 2 for 4 day with a triple and two runs scored, Caleb Yoder was 2 for 2 with a double, and Kaden Newsome was 2 for 4 with a double.

Andrew Mason pitched three scoreless in relief for Rush to pitch up the win. Conner Williams took the loss for Flintstone.

Williams and Noah Swadley singled twice each.

Rush is at Rice Realtor on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Glendening Field. Flintstone takes on Cresaptown on Friday at 6 p.m. at Holler Field.