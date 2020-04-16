Creighton's backup Denzel Mahoney declaring for NBA draft

The Associated Press
Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) moves the ball around St. John's guard David Caraher (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal sof the Big East men's tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The tournament was cancelled at halftime due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Denzel Mahoney has joined Creighton teammate Ty-Shon Alexander in declaring for the NBA draft.

Mahoney played 21 games for the Bluejays after transferring from Southeast Missouri and averaged 12 points and 3.1 rebounds as a reserve wing.

He announced his decision on Thursday.

Mahoney can return to Creighton after going through the evaluation process by league executives as long as he doesn't sign with an agent and withdraws from the draft by June 3.

Alexander, a first-team All-Big East selection, declared for the draft last Friday.

Creighton finished 24-7, won a share of the Big East regular-season championship and was No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

