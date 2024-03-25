Creighton vs. Tennessee: Predictions, picks, odds for 2024 March Madness Sweet 16 game

Sixty-four teams opened the NCAA tournament on Thursday. Sixteen teams remain in March Madness.

Two of those final teams remaining are the No. 3 Creighton Bluejays and the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. They face off in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday to determine who moves on to the regional final game in the Elite Eight.

The Bluejays defeated Oregon in double overtime on Saturday, 86-73 to move on. Tennessee survived a close game with Texas, 62-58, in the second round. Creighton is going for back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. The Vols hope to secure their first Sweet Sixteen win since 2010 despite four appearances in the round since then.

Here's everything to know about Friday's Sweet Sixteen clash.

March Madness recap: Creighton outlasts Oregon in men's tournament; Tennessee, Illinois win

Creighton vs. Tennessee predictions

College Football News: Tennessee 74, Creighton 66

Pete Fiutak writes, "This will be more of a grind than an up-and-down firefight, but unlike the Texas game, Tennessee will be just a wee bit sharper than the other side. More importantly, the great defense - with time to rest - will lock down on the Bluejay outside bombers."

BettingPros: Take the points (and perhaps the moneyline) for Creighton

Ryan Rodeman writes, "Tennessee is a very good team but this might just be a bad matchup against the Bluejays. Creighton won’t let them do what they want on offense and will be a tall task to stop when on offense."

ESPN: Model says Tennessee has a higher chance to win

ESPN Analytics give the Vols a 57.3% chance to move on to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2010. The same model leaves the Bluejays a 42.7% chance to make it consecutive years with an Elite Eight appearance.

Kansas Jayhawks: Kansas started at No. 1 and exited March Madness in second round. What went wrong?

Creighton vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Tennessee are favorites to defeat Creighton in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday.

Spread: Tennessee (-2.5)

Moneyline: Tennessee (-155); Illinois (+125)

Over/under: 143.5

How to watch Creighton vs. Tennessee: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 29

Time: 10:09 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Michigan

Cable TV: TBS/truTV

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Creighton vs. Tennessee: Predictions, picks, odds for Sweet 16 game