Creighton vs. Tennessee game today: What to know about final men's Sweet 16 matchup

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (26-8) tipped off against the No. 3 Creighton Bluejays (25-9) late Friday night for the final game of the men's Sweet 16. TBS/TruTV is broadcasting the March Madness matchup.

Tennessee is the favorite to defeat Creighton in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to BetMGM college basketball odds.

If you're watching this game, you need to know the name Dalton Knecht. He just might be one of the breakout players of March Madness. Knecht (pronounced like "connect") is the leading scorer for the Tennessee Volunteers – in fact, he was one of the leading scorers in men's college basketball this season, averaging 21.1 points per game. His impressive 2023-24 campaign helped the Vols snag the Midwest Region's No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And this tournament will be his first. Knecht is new in Knoxville, the fifth-year senior having played his college ball until this year in his home state of Colorado. Given that he's a fresh face to March Madness, here's everything you need to know about the Tennessee star.

