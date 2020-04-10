Creighton transfer Davion Mintz commits to Kentucky

Kentucky landed a commitment from Creighton transfer Davion Mintz on Friday morning.

Mintz did not play this past season for the Bluejays while he dealt with an ankle injury, but he did average 9.7 points and 3.0 assists for the Bluejays as a junior in 2018-19. A graduate transfer, Mintz will be immediately eligible for Kentucky.

Mintz likely won’t end up being the starter for the Wildcats. I would expect either freshman Devin Askew or Immanuel Quickley, should he opt to return to the program for his junior season, to inherit that role. Quickley has not yet announced his intentions either way. Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have both declared for the NBA draft.

