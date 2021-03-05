Creighton suspends coach Greg McDermott indefinitely after 'plantation' comment

Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott has been suspended indefinitely by the school in the wake of comments made following a loss Saturday, the school announced.

McDermott admitted to saying the following after No. 14 Creighton fell to unranked Xavier on the road:

“Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

By Tuesday, Creighton had denounced McDermott's language as "deplorable," while McDermott said he was "deeply sorry" and claimed to have spent the previous 72 hours listening to students, parents and staff to understand the hurt he caused. He later revealed he offered to resign over the matter.

Now, McDermott will miss at least his team's final home game against Butler on Saturday, with further punishment possible. Creighton assistant Al Huss will step in as the team's interim head coach.

McDermott tweeted he agreed with the decision to spend him, saying he made a mistake and accepted the consequences:

I made a mistake and I own it. Mistakes come with consequences, and I accept and agree with the suspension. https://t.co/pYOT0X0nMx — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) March 5, 2021

The timing of Creighton's initial censure of McDermott and its suspension is a bit curious given that there was little to investigate in the two days between statements. There was, however, a game against No. 10 Villanova, which the Wildcats won 72-60.

When McDermott, currently in his 10th season with the program, will return is unclear; the Bluejays will start playing in the Big East Tournament next Thursday, with an NCAA tournament berth likely after that.

