Creighton at St. John’s Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton at St. John’s prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Creighton at St. John’s How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Creighton (17-9), St. John’s (16-11)

Creighton at St. John’s Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

The Bluejays have a nice formula that continues to work.

Shoot well, rebound everything on the defensive end, don’t foul, hit your free throws, hit a bunch of three, don’t screw up, get the win.

They finally saw their solid eight-game losing streak broken with a double-overtime road loss to Providence, and what? They lost on the free throw line.

That’s a tad simplistic, but they’re now 1-4 this season when the other side hits 14 or more free throws. How many did St. John’s take in the 104-76 loss to Creighton a few weeks ago?

14 and made eight. They’re struggling on defense, they don’t have anything happening from three, and they don’t hit their free throws when they take them.

However …

Why St. John’s Will Win

The Red Storm can rebound like a bear.

They lead the Big East and are seventh in the nation averaging 40 per game, and they should be able to negate most of Creighton’s normal advantage on the boards.

No, they didn’t lose the first time around because they didn’t take-and-make enough free throws – they couldn’t stop anything.

This is a different team at home. It’s a lot better defensively, they’re better on the offensive boards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Creighton’s formula will continue to work.

St. John’s is brilliant at forcing mistakes and getting on the move to take advantage of them, but Creighton doesn’t turn the ball over enough to matter.

This should be an energetic night game battle with lots of scoring and lots of fun. It’ll be up and down but Creighton will be too sharp when it has to be.

Creighton at St. John’s Prediction, Line

Creighton 77, St. John’s 72

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

