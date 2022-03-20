Creighton shocks Iowa in final seconds

Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley breaks down the incredibly close match up that sent Creighton through to their first ever Sweet 16 appearance.

Video Transcript

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: The entertainment keeps coming in this tournament, and it is Iowa that is on the wrong side of it on the first day of second round action.

Number 10 Creighton absolutely stunned the second seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 64-62. They will advance to their first Sweet 16 in program history.

It was Lauren Jensen, a sophomore transfer from Iowa, who had the late heroics. She had a layup and waited to nail a 3-pointer. That gave them the lead. Then the defense once again stood up to stop Iowa.

Jensen had 19 points, seven rebounds. She hit three of the team's 10 3-pointers. And it was Creighton that controlled this game the entire way through.

Now, Iowa had its chances late. Caitlyn Clark couldn't get a drive to go. Iowa had a final seconds inbounds, but Monika Czinano could not get that to go. And the putback fell short as well.

But, this Iowa team was playing from behind all day. They couldn't get anyone else involved beyond the law firm, as they're called of Clark and Czinano, and it just didn't bode well for them. The defense kept Caitlyn Clark to a season low. She only had 15 points. And that was enough for Creighton to move on.

Now, this Blue Jays' team also stood up very strong in a very harsh crowd environment from Iowa.

