Creighton at Seton Hall Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton at Seton Hall prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

Creighton at Seton Hall How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Creighton (15-8), Seton Hall (15-9)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Creighton at Seton Hall Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

Who’s playing better right now than the Bluejays?

They’ve won six straight with … defense? That’s not how the program rolled – it lived on offensive firepower – but this year the D has been terrific, it’s dominating on the defensive glass, and no one in America is committing fewer fouls.

Combine that with an offense that’s not having turnover problems and is timely from three, and it’s hot at just the right time. However …

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Seton Hall has found its own groove winning three in a row and seven of its last eight since getting rocked by Creighton a month ago.

It might not be hitting a ton from three, but it’s okay on the move, the offense has been solid from midrange, and the defense remains the best in the Big East allowing just 64 points per game.

Yeah, the Creighton D has been terrific. Seton Hall should be able to crank it up a notch or two at home – it’ll be more than happy to get into a grinding game.

Here’s the problem …

What’s Going To Happen

Seton Hall has to win on the free throw line.

It got to the line a whopping 45 times in the win over DePaul a few days ago, and that has to make up for the lack of overall scoring punch.

But again, Creighton doesn’t foul.

Seton Hall is 13-0 when allowing teams to shoot under 43% and 2-9 when allowing teams to show that or better.

Creighton averages 47% from the field.

Story continues

Creighton at Seton Hall Prediction, Line

Creighton 68, Seton Hall 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Wednesday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Story originally appeared on College Football News