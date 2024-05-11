Creighton senior Ryan Kalkbrenner withdraws from NBA draft, combine

Creighton senior Ryan Kalkbrenner has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft and will not attend the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois, the league announced on Saturday.

Kalkbrenner declared for the draft this year while maintaining his college eligibility. He was still expected to test the predraft process after announcing on May 1 that he would utilize his fifth year of college and return to Creighton for the 2024-25 season.

The 7-footer, who also tested the draft last year, was among the 78 prospects invited to the combine this week. He will instead skip the event and be replaced by Washington State junior Jaylen Wells.

DRAFT COMBINE UPDATE: Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton) has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will not attend the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. Jaylen Wells (Washington State) has been invited to the Combine. — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 11, 2024

Kalkbrenner was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year for a third straight season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.3 assists on 64.6% shooting from the field. He ranked second in the country in blocks per game and seventh in field-goal percentage.

He became the third Big East player to win the award at least three times, joining Patrick Ewing (four times; 1982-1985) and Alonzo Mourning (three times; 1989-1990, 1992). He also became the first Creighton player since 1985 to have at least 100 blocks in a season (107).

With their defensive anchor back, the Bluejays also add No. 38 prospect Jackson McAndrew and No. 64 prospect Larry Johnson to the roster next season. The program also signed Ty Davis, the 25th-ranked combo guard in the class.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire