Creighton crushes Iowa State and makes Elite 8
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley takes you through the magic that No. 10 Creighton delivered in their impressive 76-68 defeat of No. 3 Iowa State in the Sweet 16.
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley takes you through the magic that No. 10 Creighton delivered in their impressive 76-68 defeat of No. 3 Iowa State in the Sweet 16.
Dave Nichol, who was hired in December as USC's inside receivers coach/associate head coach for offense, died Friday,
Grayson Allen gets under guys' skin.
In 2017, the Browns traded for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. The Browns got a second-round pick for their trouble, since they were taking a $16 million guaranteed salary away from Houston’s books. Five years later, the Browns may need to apply similar creativity to the $18.8 million guaranteed salary owed to quarterback Baker Mayfield. Even [more]
Deshaun Watson held an introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns and the reactions were mixed online.
Housecleaning: Raiders cut 5 from offseason roster
Keegan Bradley hit a shot on the 18th hole Thursday that left long-time former caddie John Wood in awe.
Marcus Mariota will no longer be No. 8. With the Atlanta Falcons, the Oregon legend is making a change.
That makes Saint Peter's the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight and continues one of the most engrossing and unforeseen postseason runs ever.
Kevin Kisner defeats Justin Thomas to advance to the weekend, and talks trash along the way.
Eagles legend Nick Foles seems to be ticketed for yet another new NFL home after the Bears signed Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal. By Reuben Frank
Wiseman hadn't played a game this season.
Andrew Whitworth shared a story about Matthew Stafford holding himself accountable last season, showing great leadership
The draw for the World Cup takes place on April 1
In 1994, Nolan Richardson's Arkansas team beat Coach K and Duke for the national title. Richardson thinks Razorbacks will send Coach K home Saturday.
The Chiefs’ “Dirty Dan” era came to an official end Friday as safety Daniel Sorensen agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints. But the Chiefs also added another piece to their defense.
Tyreek Hill has left the AFC West!
The Cheetah thinks the Chiefs still will be a successful team, even without him.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gives an update on James Harden's hamstring injury.
The Knicks overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit thanks to outstanding play from their youngsters, coming back to defeat the Miami Heat 111-103 on Friday night.
The NCAA Tournament continued with the second day of the men's Sweet 16 and the first day of the women's Sweet 16.