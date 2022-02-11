Creighton aims to stay focused vs. reeling Georgetown

Much has changed for Creighton and Georgetown since their Big East game on Dec. 28 was scratched because of a COVID-19 surge within the Hoyas' program.

While Creighton (14-8, 6-5 Big East) has accumulated enough quality wins to enter the discussion for an NCAA Tournament berth, Georgetown (6-16, 0-11) has run its program-record losing streak to 12 games.

The Big East rivals will get to know each other well, beginning with Saturday afternoon's game in Washington, D.C. The teams will reconvene on Monday for a contest in Omaha, Neb.

The Bluejays hope to avoid a blemish on their tournament resume while the Hoyas strive for their first win since Dec. 15.

It's become so depressing at Georgetown that a fan site, Casual Hoya, called for coach Patrick Ewing to step down on Thursday.

It's a long way from 11 months ago in the Big East tournament title game, when Georgetown ran circles around Creighton to earn a surprise NCAA Tournament berth.

Hoyas Dante Harris and Donald Carey are the only starters from that night who remain on either team. Creighton's transformation since has been much more successful.

The Bluejays have beaten three ranked teams this season, including a 59-55 win over then-No. 17 UConn on Feb. 1. Creighton followed up with a 74-55 loss at Seton Hall on Feb. 4 and a 54-52 victory at home Tuesday over Butler.

Since December, it's been that kind of roller coaster ride for the Bluejays.

"We've got to forget about this win," Arthur Kaluma said after he scored 16 points against Butler. "We haven't handled winning well this year."

Ryan Hawkins, the Bluejays' top scorer (12.7) and rebounder (7.0), leads a balanced attack which includes four players who average at least 11 points per game. Ryan Kalkbrenner provides a defensive presence inside with 2.9 blocks per game.

Georgetown's two losses this week followed a familiar script. The Hoyas had leads in the second half against Providence and DePaul before withering under a barrage of 3-pointers.

"We just didn't give the effort when the effort was needed to pull out a tough win," Ewing said after Wednesday's 82-74 loss at DePaul.

