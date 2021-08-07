Creek work progressing as Bull Run is widened in downtown Lewisburg

Aug. 7—LEWISBURG — Contractors continue to dig dirt and stone from the Bull Run creek channel at Hufnagle Park as momentum for the flood mitigation and restoration project picked up this week.

The work is part of a three-pronged project that includes the addition of a mixed-use path through the park and a nature play area in Kidsburg. Through the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Borough received a combined $1.35 million in state and federal grant funding for the project.

A diesel-driven pump is pulling creek water through a 12-inch diameter pipe and returning it to the channel about 150 yards south of the Saint Louis Street bridge. With a dry creek bed, contractors are using a bulldozer and two excavators to remove the earth and haul it away to a fill site in Milton. A retaining wall on the west side is now gone.

The dirt is being hauled away at a rate of about five tri-axle truckloads per hour. Shelby Lorincz, project manager with the general contractor, Wolyniec Construction Inc., Williamsport, said 75 to 80 truckloads were hauled away Wednesday. She expects to move to the creek's east side late next week. Excavation work is anticipated to last about one month.

"We're going to be building an imbricated rock wall up toward the bridge. We're also going to be putting in our rock cross-veins," Lorincz said. "We dug out a few gabion baskets in the base of the creek. Other than that everything's been normal. No challenges, yet."

Bull Run is being restored to a more natural state by widening and sloping the existing channel and planting native trees and plants along the stream bank.

The nature play area incorporating natural rock and wood climbing obstacles will replace the yellow playground equipment currently on site. The renewed play area is designed to mesh with the pedestrian-friendly creek bed. The other equipment immediately north of the nature play area will remain in the park.

Steve Beattie, community development and grants manager with Lewisburg Borough, estimated Bull Run's channel will be about five times wider when the project is completed.

"You'll be able to walk right down into the stream. You could never do that before because (the channel) had walls and riprap," Beattie said.

Rock and riprap will be buried beneath the creek bed and large sandstone boulders will be positioned in the channel.

"They're in a V pointing upstream. Water spreads out, it goes over the vein and it gets the water back into the center of the channel. That's really helpful during high-flow events," Beattie said.

Widening and deepening the channel will allow more capacity during high-flow events. The current work will lower the potential flood height by about 6 inches. Beattie said that doesn't sound like much but the aim is to continue working upstream in the coming years to further mitigate flooding.

Saint Louis Street is closed between Fifth and Sixth streets. Motorists are warned to travel cautiously in the area as heavy machinery and trucks move in and out.

The southern half of Hufnagle Park is also closed until next spring. The northern half remains accessible from Market Street.

Some sidewalk and curbing work is completed ahead of the installation of the mixed-use path connecting the eastern run of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail with the edge of Bucknell University's campus.

Borough Manager William Lowthert said previously that Wolyniec expects to finish the "vast majority" of the project in 2021 with some plantings and seeding in spring 2022. Weather and the availability of supplies will be a factor, he said. Kidsburg isn't expected to reopen until late next spring or early summer.