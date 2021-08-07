Creek work progressing as Bull Run is widened in downtown Lewisburg

Eric Scicchitano, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·3 min read

Aug. 7—LEWISBURG — Contractors continue to dig dirt and stone from the Bull Run creek channel at Hufnagle Park as momentum for the flood mitigation and restoration project picked up this week.

The work is part of a three-pronged project that includes the addition of a mixed-use path through the park and a nature play area in Kidsburg. Through the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Borough received a combined $1.35 million in state and federal grant funding for the project.

A diesel-driven pump is pulling creek water through a 12-inch diameter pipe and returning it to the channel about 150 yards south of the Saint Louis Street bridge. With a dry creek bed, contractors are using a bulldozer and two excavators to remove the earth and haul it away to a fill site in Milton. A retaining wall on the west side is now gone.

The dirt is being hauled away at a rate of about five tri-axle truckloads per hour. Shelby Lorincz, project manager with the general contractor, Wolyniec Construction Inc., Williamsport, said 75 to 80 truckloads were hauled away Wednesday. She expects to move to the creek's east side late next week. Excavation work is anticipated to last about one month.

"We're going to be building an imbricated rock wall up toward the bridge. We're also going to be putting in our rock cross-veins," Lorincz said. "We dug out a few gabion baskets in the base of the creek. Other than that everything's been normal. No challenges, yet."

Bull Run is being restored to a more natural state by widening and sloping the existing channel and planting native trees and plants along the stream bank.

The nature play area incorporating natural rock and wood climbing obstacles will replace the yellow playground equipment currently on site. The renewed play area is designed to mesh with the pedestrian-friendly creek bed. The other equipment immediately north of the nature play area will remain in the park.

Steve Beattie, community development and grants manager with Lewisburg Borough, estimated Bull Run's channel will be about five times wider when the project is completed.

"You'll be able to walk right down into the stream. You could never do that before because (the channel) had walls and riprap," Beattie said.

Rock and riprap will be buried beneath the creek bed and large sandstone boulders will be positioned in the channel.

"They're in a V pointing upstream. Water spreads out, it goes over the vein and it gets the water back into the center of the channel. That's really helpful during high-flow events," Beattie said.

Widening and deepening the channel will allow more capacity during high-flow events. The current work will lower the potential flood height by about 6 inches. Beattie said that doesn't sound like much but the aim is to continue working upstream in the coming years to further mitigate flooding.

Saint Louis Street is closed between Fifth and Sixth streets. Motorists are warned to travel cautiously in the area as heavy machinery and trucks move in and out.

The southern half of Hufnagle Park is also closed until next spring. The northern half remains accessible from Market Street.

Some sidewalk and curbing work is completed ahead of the installation of the mixed-use path connecting the eastern run of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail with the edge of Bucknell University's campus.

Borough Manager William Lowthert said previously that Wolyniec expects to finish the "vast majority" of the project in 2021 with some plantings and seeding in spring 2022. Weather and the availability of supplies will be a factor, he said. Kidsburg isn't expected to reopen until late next spring or early summer.

Recommended Stories

  • Will the Atlantic Basin soon awaken from its slumber?

    This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may be an uphill climb for a new named storm to form, despite a recent flare up in shower and thunderst

  • Chipmunks test positive for plague closing section of Lake Tahoe

    Officials have carried out treatments to try and eradicate the disease from the area

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Exhausted bear cuddling a giant ice block

    This bear is such a summer mood

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow

  • Dixie Fire 3rd largest in California history -reports

    California’s Dixie Fire on Friday became the largest blaze in the U.S. and the third largest in California history, according to media reports.Raging for three weeks, it has ripped through some 400,000 acres. It exploded again overnight on Thursday - reportedly destroying the mostly evacuated town of Canyondam. Burnt out cars, buildings and debris now scatter the area as a smoky haze paints the town orange. Canyondam is the second town destroyed this week. First, the blaze wrecked havoc when it tore through the small gold-rush town of Greenville - the quaint main strip reduced to heaps of ashes. Apocalyptic images show unrecognizable buildings once open for business. Some evacuated locals described it as a ‘ghost town’: “There’s no reason for us to lose our town."The Dixie Fire is one of more than 12 wildfires burning in California.Thousands of people have evacuated the state’s northern counties, and dozens of homes have been destroyed.... as firefighters work tirelessly to control the flames.

  • Sheriff says 8 people missing as California's Dixie Fire threatens thousands of homes

    Better weather conditions, including higher humidity and calmer winds, were expected to aid the fight against the blaze Saturday.

  • Experts call for an active hurricane season as the tropics rumble awake

    As we approach the peak of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the basin is beginning to wake up from its long July slumber. Two expert forecasts released this week call for above-average activity through the rest of the season.

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • 'Catastrophically destroyed': Dixie Fire wipes out California gold rush town of Greenville

    The Dixie Fire in California tore through the town of Greenville on Wednesday, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow.

  • Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

    People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville has destroyed more than 180 homes and is threatening more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

  • The Dixie Fire is now the 3rd largest wildfire in California history

    Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history. Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe West is in the midst of a brutally hot

  • Drought relief approved for Oregon farmers as state reforms water well rules

    The feds are footing the bill for parched Oregon farmland in the Klamath River Basin as the state looks to better manage its water wells.

  • Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

    Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

  • Biden’s new electric car goals are an Edsel masquerading as a Tesla.

    For all their talk about turning out these emissions-free cars and trucks, auto companies have made few of them. The law should hold them accountable.

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • Zoo airlifts frogs for wild release in California

    These zoo-bred frogs got to ride a helicopterto their release site in Sequoia Kings Canyon National ParkCourtesy: Oakland ZooCalifornia's Oakland Zoo has released 626 yellow-legged frogs to the wildin a bid to boost their population numbers(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"Frogs are very important for the ecosystem. They are small, but they are very mighty animals. So very basically, frogs are a really important part of the food web. So larger predators depend on them as a food source. But the tadpoles will also eat algae, which keeps that down. And so just removing even one small species from the food web can actually cause a major collapse."(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"The frogs get to ride on a helicopter actually for these releases just because they live at such high elevations, it's impossible for us to hike the frogs the two days to get to the lakes, they would just overheat and all our hard work would just deteriorate because the frogs wouldn't be able to handle the hike. So it's a lot that we put into these small critters to make sure that they're able to go back into the wild and have a better chance of survival."