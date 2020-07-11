Creed wins rain-shortened Gander Trucks race at Kentucky

Sheldon Creed won Saturday‘s rain-shortened NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

The driver of the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet was out front at the end of Stage 2 on Lap 70, which ultimately marked the end of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 since weather in the area derailed chances of all 150 laps being completed. The race was red-flagged on Lap 72 for lightning in the area, and then rain began. NASCAR called it at 7:42 p.m. ET.

This marked Creed‘s first victory in 2020. He now joins Grant Enfinger as the only two Gander Truck Series regulars locked into the playoffs with wins.

Creed was credited with just one lap led. Turns out, it was the only one that mattered.

Ben Rhodes ended up second, with Matt Crafton in third. Johnny Sauter and Austin Hill were fourth and fifth, respectively. Christian Eckes, Zane Smith, Derek Kraus, Tanner Gray and Todd Gilliland then rounded out the top 10 in order.

Smith took Stage 1 on Lap 35.

There were seven cautions overall, two of which were for the stage conclusions. Otherwise, they were one-car or two-car spins. No large, multi-truck wrecks.

Up next, the Gander Truck Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the Vankor 350 next Saturday (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.