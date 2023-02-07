Creed Humphrey doesn’t know how badly fans wish the Rams drafted him in 2021

It’s media week at the Super Bowl and we tend to discover interesting things about players on the teams squaring off. Ahead of his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Creed Humphrey revealed that he was unaware of how badly Los Angeles Rams fans wanted him in the 2021 NFL draft.

Back in the that draft, the Rams would make their first selection at pick No. 57. With a glaring need at the center position and Humphrey somehow slipping late into the second round, many expected the Rams to select the center out of Oklahoma.

FWIW Chiefs center Creed Humphrey said he was not aware that Rams fans lament him not being picked when available in the second round of 2021 draft. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) February 7, 2023

During the pre-draft process, Humphrey’s name was considered among the favorites to be selected by Los Angeles. However, to the dismay of fans, the Rams surprisingly took Tutu Atwell, an undersized wide receiver out of Louisville.

After being passed on by the Rams, Humphrey would then hear his name called at pick No. 63 by the Chiefs. Humphrey immediately became the starting center for Patrick Mahomes and he’s evolved into a premier interior offensive lineman early in his career.

Meanwhile, Atwell has gotten off to a slow start in his career. Following his rookie season where he failed to record any stats on offense, Atwell posted only 18 receptions, 298 yards, and a touchdown in 2022.

While Humphrey hasn’t heard much about fans wanting him in the 2021 NFL draft, fans of the Rams will continue to voice their frustration with how the draft unfolded for years to come.

