Creed Humphrey: Chiefs want to be one of the most physically dominating lines in the NFL

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey has high expectations for his second season in the NFL.

Humphrey, who helped the Chiefs turn their offensive line around with an excellent rookie season last year, says the expectation in Kansas City is for even better things this year.

“We want to be known as one of the most physically dominating lines in the league, and we have the guys who can do it,” Humphrey said, via Chiefs.com. “That’s our entire outlook. When teams play us, we want them to know that they’re playing a physical offensive line that finishes through the whistle. We’re excited to get to work on that.”

The biggest question facing the Chiefs’ offensive line right now is how soon left tackle Orlando Brown will show up to camp. But assuming Brown is good to go, Humphrey has good reasons to think the Chiefs’ offensive line can be among the league’s best in 2022.

