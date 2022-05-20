Creed Humphrey, CeeDee Lamb among Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players under 25

Though the Oklahoma Sooners didn’t produce a first-round draft pick in each of the last two seasons, however, the Sooners aren’t lacking for star power across the league. The quarterbacks might grab the headlines, but it’s a couple of former Sooners that don’t play quarterback that are among some of the NFL’s best players under 25.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked the top-25 players under 25 years of age in the NFL and Creed Humphrey and CeeDee Lamb were featured. Coming in at No. 1 was San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. Let’s see what Sikkema had to say about the pair of former Sooners listed.

16. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

Humphrey’s rookie campaign was sensational. He played the most snaps of any rookie offensive lineman (1,184) and notched the best grade, too (91.4). In fact, his elite overall grade was fourth-highest for all offensive linemen and first among all centers. He and fellow rookie Trey Smith were a big reason the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line was as improved as it was in 2021. It was an incredible start to Humphrey’s career, especially considering he opted out of the 2020 college football season. – Sikkema, PFF

Creed Humphrey was arguably the best center in the NFL in 2021. He finished third in the offensive rookie of the year voting behind Ja’Marr Chase and Mac Jones. Pretty incredible considering the two players to finish in front of him play higher-profile positions. The fact that voters took notice of Humphrey’s rookie season is a testament to his transition to the league and his importance in the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Only two offensive linemen under 25 came in ahead of Humphrey; Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who Humphrey finished in front of in the rookie of the year voting.

17. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

After two solid seasons for Lamb in 2020 and 2021, he has the chance to really break out as a superstar this upcoming year. Lamb recorded 935 and 1,105 receiving yards in each of his past two seasons, which shouldn’t be viewed as a disappointment in any way. But now, with Amari Cooper gone, Lamb will be viewed as the unquestioned WR1 in a potent Dallas passing offense. He is one of the most talented young receivers in the game, and we’re expecting a career year in 2022. – Sikkema, PFF

Lamb was the fourth wide receiver to be named to the top 25 list behind Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, and D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver is off to a great start to his career. His performance has been so encouraging that the Cowboys felt they could move on from Amari Cooper, who they traded a first-round draft pick for and signed to a big-money deal. Lamb now looks to be the WR1 for the high-volume Dallas Cowboys passing attack and has a great chance to build off of his 1,100-yard season in 2021.

