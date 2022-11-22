Creator of the USC-Notre Dame rivalry will be remembered Friday in Los Angeles

Knute Rockne and Howard Jones launched the Notre Dame-USC football rivalry, arranging the game in 1926 which gave birth to one of the most special college football rivalries of all time.

USC-Notre Dame hasn’t been nationally relevant on both sides for most of the past 15 years. There were a few years in the early part of the century (2002-2006) when the rivalry had some significant games, but the vast majority of ND-SC games over the past 30 years have not been mega-events.

This 2022 game comes close, but with Notre Dame at 8-3, the Irish are spoilers more than title contenders.

We can say the game is a bigger deal than in the recent past, but it sure isn’t 2005, either. We can also say that if Notre Dame and USC play with both teams in the national title hunt, few college football games pop with significance and meaning more than this one.

Knute Rockne created this rivalry with Jones nearly 100 years ago. The coaches of Notre Dame and USC gave rise to something special.

This is part of why the Knute Rockne Memorial Society is bringing its awards celebration to Los Angeles this Friday. Learn about this event. You might want to attend and learn more about a part of Notre Dame-USC history:

2022 KNUTE ROCKNE SPIRIT OF SPORTS AWARDS CELEBRATION

This special event will be held Friday, Nov. 25 in Los Angeles, one day before the Notre Dame-USC game.

The event starts at 11 a.m.

The event will be held at the Grand Cathedral Ballroom Center at Cathedral Plaza

555 West Temple Street in Los Angeles

Free parking is available at Cathedral Plaza.

To get on the Knute Rockne Memorial Society e-mail list, e-mail: Events@rocknesociety.org

NOTABLE HONOREES AT FRIDAY'S AWARDS CELEBRATION

The families of Glen Carberry and Tom Lieb will be recognized on Friday in Los Angeles. Carberry and Lieb were 1923 players for Rockne at Notre Dame.

JOHN HUARTE

John Huarte will be honored at this event. He won the 1964 Heisman Trophy for Notre Dame, but lost to USC in a game which denied the Fighting Irish the national championship that year.

Story continues

BILL DWYRE

Bill Dwyre is instantly recognizable to Los Angeles and USC sports fans. He was the longtime sports editor of the Los Angeles Times.

JOHN CARNEY

The longtime NFL kicker won the 1986 Notre Dame-USC game for the Irish on a last-second field goal in the Coliseum.

KAREN PHELPS MOYER

Legendary Notre Dame basketball coach Digger Phelps’ daughter married former MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer. Karen Phelps Moyer is one of the honorees at Friday’s festivities in Los Angeles.

ALEX MONTOYA

Montoya is an author, speaker, and an advocate for the disabled and immigrants. He is one of the honorees at this event.

DR. CARRIE HASTINGS

Dr. Hastings is the sports psychologist for the Los Angeles Rams, a trail-blazer in the realm of sports psychology.

KORY MINOR

Kory Minor is a motivational speaker, coach, and youth sports trainer.

JOEY GETHERALL

The former Notre Dame star is an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department

FURTHER READING ON KNUTE ROCKNE -- FROM JIM LEFEBVRE OF THE KNUTE ROCKNE MEMORIAL SOCIETY

Jim Lefebvre’s book, Coach For A Nation, can be found here.

KNUTE ROCKNE AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S FOOTBALL HISTORY

Via Jim Lefebvre:

This year’s Celebration is Friday, Nov. 25 at the Center at Cathedral Plaza in downtown Los Angeles, honoring the nearly century-long history of Notre Dame football in Southern California. It began with the Jan. 1, 1925 Rose Bowl, where Rockne’s “Wonder Team” led by the Four Horsemen defeated Pop Warner-coached Stanford, 27-10.

THE FIRST NOTRE DAME-USC GAME

December 4, 1926, in the Los Angeles Coliseum:

Notre Dame 13, USC 12

PREVIOUS ROCKNE AWARD WINNERS

Via Lefebvre:

Past Rockne Award winners have included such notables as Coach Ara Parseghian, Rocky Bleier, Ryan Harris, Johnny Lujack, Luther Bradley, Coach Muffet McGraw, Alan Page, Aaron Taylor, Barry Alvarez, and Mike McCoy, among many other deserving recipients in and out of football.

ROCKNE SOCIETY WEBSITE

You can read more about the Knute Rockne Memorial Society here:https://t.co/h9br2qQSjJ It was a real treat for @NickShepkowski and us to explore the origins of the Notre Dame-USC rivalry and learn more about Knute Rockne, a college football icon: — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 22, 2022

ROCKNE SOCIETY / FOOTBALL HISTORY PODCAST

A special Trojans: Wired podcast@IrishWireND editor @NickShepkowski joins us to talk to Jim Lefebvre of the Knute Rockne Memorial Society about a Nov. 25 awards luncheon held in Los Angeles:https://t.co/aD3DUcLXlt — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire