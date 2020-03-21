Here are the creative ways the Redskins announced their free agent signings

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down a great deal of the sports world however, when it comes to the NFL it hasn't completely stopped the show.

NFL policy prohibits teams from announcing signings and trades before a contract is finalized. So, technically teams aren't allowed to announce their moves yet.

It does allow teams to pass along media reports and so many teams, including the Redskins have found ways to get creative with announcing their moves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Wednesday, the Redskins shared on Twitter that they will be trying something new.

Rather than making official announcements the Redskins have instead tweeted about the reports that have been floating around.

Here are some of the ways the Burgundy and Gold announced their free agent signings.

This is something new. So, stay with us.



NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making any official announcements. What we will do is tweet about the reports floating around 💯



REPORTS: We have agreed to terms with CB Kendall Fuller 😏 pic.twitter.com/Cca88ZRkO7







— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 18, 2020

After two season with the Chiefs Kendall Fuller is returning to the Redskins. The cornerback agreed to a four year contract deal worth about $40 million.

It was also reported that the Skins' have agreed to terms with Wes Schweitzer and they plan to sign on Wednesday.

Here's another report 📰



We have agreed to terms with G Wes Schweitzer 😤 pic.twitter.com/efaUS0GWUm



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 18, 2020

The former Falcons guard will reportedly get $13.5 million over three years.

Story continues

After overlapping with Ron Rivera for eight seasons in Carolina, Thomas Davis and Rivera will overlap again. The three-time Pro Bowler is the first major ex-Panthers contributor that Rivera has landed.

HOLD ON WE ARE HEARING MORE REPORTS



Apparently, we have also agreed to terms with Thomas Davis 💯 pic.twitter.com/byS7qkPUU1



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 18, 2020

As it was expected, according to a report from ESPN, the Redskins have decided to bring back Jon Bostic on a two-year deal worth $6.6 million.

Back again with more reports from Rapoport 💯



Sources: We have re-signed LB Jon Bostic pic.twitter.com/eShdu1kwwU



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 18, 2020

The Skins' will be the first team to re-sign the veteran linebacker in his six-year career.

Just a day following the Skins' decision to agree to terms with Jon Bostic, they have added Kevin Pierre-Louis, another player that will contribute to the middle of their defense.

Reports from @RapSheet, we have agreed to terms with LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 😃



Big news if true. pic.twitter.com/vBcm3XAvjU



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 18, 2020

To their luck the big news was one hundred percent true.

Pierre-Louis is a 28-year old veteran linebacker who played in 14 games for the Bears in 2019.

According to Ian Rapoport, Pierre-Louis intends to sign with Washington for one year and the deal can be worth up to $3.45 million if he reachers certain playing time incentives.

Reports continued to trickle in.

Former Former and Steelers safety Sean Davis was signed to a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Davis, a versatile player can step in for multiple roles whether cornerback or safety. He will return home to the district on a deal reports show of up to $5 million.

Another day. Another report 😤



Report: We have agreed to terms with RB J.D. McKissic pic.twitter.com/cnakZtbnkF



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 19, 2020

The Redskins have reportedly signed running back J.D. McKissic to a two-year deal, however the terms of the contract remain unknown.

After spending the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions, McKissic will join Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Bryce Love.

Linebacker Nate Orchard has agreed to return to the Burgundy and Gold on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Prior to Washington's Week 13 matchup against Carolina Orchard was signed by the Redskins.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Here are the creative ways the Redskins announced their free agent signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington