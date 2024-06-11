Creative plan rescues Blue Jays player's bat from American Family Field netting during Brewers game

For two innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat was on display for all to see at American Family Field. Little did anyone know then, that thanks to a creative rescue mission, it would be back in action ... to make the final out of the game.

In the fourth inning of Milwaukee's 3-1 win over Toronto on Monday, the Blue Jays slugger lost control of his bat and flung it into the air, where it lodged into the netting above the Blue Jays dugout. And there it stayed, despite attempts to dislodge it by throwing baseballs at it from Blue Jays player Justin Turner and others.

According to the Associated Press, Blue Jays clubhouse manager Mustafa Hassan and Brewers visiting clubhouse manager Phil Rozewicz collaborated to find a solution — a 20-foot adjustable metal rod with a hook on the end.

Jun 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A member from the Toronto Blue Jays bench tries to dislodge the bat of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) (not pictured) from netting over the bench during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Even then, attempts to dislodge the bat were unsuccessful; the AP reported that Toronto pitcher Chris Bassitt said center fielder Kevin Kiermaier put a ring of tape around the hook that would enable the tape to capture the bat.

And finally, with Bassitt using the contraption, the bat was detached from the net in the top of the sixth inning, igniting a cheer in the middle of an Alejandro Kirk at-bat.

Guerrerro was able to then use the bat for his final two plate appearances, including one with two outs in the ninth as the tying run. He grounded out to Brice Turang, who flashed his superb range to flag it down and throw to first for the final out.

