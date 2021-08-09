Creative Christmas Decorating Ideas For Every Room in Your Home

  • <p>You know what makes the best time of year even better? Decking out your house with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/tips/g2804/outdoor-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas decorations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas decorations</a> that set the mood. To get every inch of your home into the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/table-decor/g4005/christmas-centerpieces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday</a> spirit, take a cue from these creative and <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/g2787/christmas-wreaths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:festive decorating" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">festive decorating</a> ideas for spaces big and small. Whether you prefer traditional decor or something a bit more out there, we guarantee you'll find something you want to recreate on this list—there are 105 Christmas decorating ideas, after all. And when you're ready to <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/tips/g505/christmas-tree-decoration-ideas-pictures-1208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trim your tree" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">trim your tree</a>, we've got you covered with ideas, too.</p>
    1/101

    Creative Christmas Decorating Ideas For Every Room in Your Home

    You know what makes the best time of year even better? Decking out your house with Christmas decorations that set the mood. To get every inch of your home into the holiday spirit, take a cue from these creative and festive decorating ideas for spaces big and small. Whether you prefer traditional decor or something a bit more out there, we guarantee you'll find something you want to recreate on this list—there are 105 Christmas decorating ideas, after all. And when you're ready to trim your tree, we've got you covered with ideas, too.

  • <p>Decorate your mantle with greenery, then add ribbons and ornaments for a pop of color. Match your garland accessories to wall art and decor throughout the space rather than using the classic Christmas colors for an understated yet festive look. </p>
    2/101

    Incorporate Your Artwork

    Decorate your mantle with greenery, then add ribbons and ornaments for a pop of color. Match your garland accessories to wall art and decor throughout the space rather than using the classic Christmas colors for an understated yet festive look.

  • <p>"More is more," says Matthew Bees, decorator behind this eclectic room. "The holidays are meant to be extravagant! Instead of a tree skirt, try a vintage fishbowl or planter. It heightens the tree and gives you more room for Santa's surprises," he adds. </p>
    3/101

    Use a Planter as a Stand

    "More is more," says Matthew Bees, decorator behind this eclectic room. "The holidays are meant to be extravagant! Instead of a tree skirt, try a vintage fishbowl or planter. It heightens the tree and gives you more room for Santa's surprises," he adds.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A simple harvest garland adorned with plaid ribbons gets this contemporary living room in the home of CB2 president Ryan Turf ready for a stylish holiday season. </p>
    4/101

    Spruce Up a Garland With Plaid Ribbons

    A simple harvest garland adorned with plaid ribbons gets this contemporary living room in the home of CB2 president Ryan Turf ready for a stylish holiday season.

  • <p>"My family celebrates both Christmas and Kwanzaa," designer Nikki Klugh tells us. "We choose a different theme every year, but you'll always see a thread of blue running throughout—my father always used to hang blue lights on our house because it was my mother's favorite color," she shares. </p>
    5/101

    Honor a Family Tradition

    "My family celebrates both Christmas and Kwanzaa," designer Nikki Klugh tells us. "We choose a different theme every year, but you'll always see a thread of blue running throughout—my father always used to hang blue lights on our house because it was my mother's favorite color," she shares.

  • <p>Instead of hanging stockings on the mantel, deck out your fireplace with mini Christmas figurines, like Emily Henderson did here. Keep collecting your miniatures so that one day, you'll eventually have an entire mini Christmas village to display. </p>
    6/101

    Collect Figurines

    Instead of hanging stockings on the mantel, deck out your fireplace with mini Christmas figurines, like Emily Henderson did here. Keep collecting your miniatures so that one day, you'll eventually have an entire mini Christmas village to display.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In another Christmas decor masterpiece by Matthew Bees, vibrant reds dress up moody chocolate browns. One wreath above the bed and a bouquet of roses is all it takes to prep a bedroom for holiday guests. </p>
    7/101

    Get Ready for Guest

    In another Christmas decor masterpiece by Matthew Bees, vibrant reds dress up moody chocolate browns. One wreath above the bed and a bouquet of roses is all it takes to prep a bedroom for holiday guests.

  • <p>Coordinate your gift wrapping to complement the color scheme in your living room. Use the same techniques for your ornaments for a cohesive whole. </p>
    8/101

    Use Special Wrapping

    Coordinate your gift wrapping to complement the color scheme in your living room. Use the same techniques for your ornaments for a cohesive whole.

  • <p>"The planter in our entryway changes with the seasons. In the winter, I incorporate moss, princess pine, and berries—I want my guests to feel like they've been transported elsewhere," Charlotte Moss says of this holiday entryway setup. </p>
    9/101

    Swap Out Planters

    "The planter in our entryway changes with the seasons. In the winter, I incorporate moss, princess pine, and berries—I want my guests to feel like they've been transported elsewhere," Charlotte Moss says of this holiday entryway setup.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It doesn't get more timeless than <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/design-inspiration/house-tours/g4006/catherine-olasky-texas-home" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a Fraser fir" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a Fraser fir</a> trimmed with an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kurt-Adler-10-Light-12-Inch-Treetop/dp/B007KKW6AK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:angel topper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">angel topper</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ribbon-Bazaar-Wired-Sheer-Organza/dp/B00SQL2W2E/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red ribbon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red ribbon</a>, and classic ornaments.</p>
    10/101

    Classic Always Scores

    It doesn't get more timeless than a Fraser fir trimmed with an angel topper, red ribbon, and classic ornaments.

  • <p>Turn a kitchen garland into a advent calendar. Attach a ribbon across it and then hang little tin containers labeled with the day of the month and fill them with treats. Now that's our kind of giving tree.</p>
    11/101

    Make a Creative Advent Calendar

    Turn a kitchen garland into a advent calendar. Attach a ribbon across it and then hang little tin containers labeled with the day of the month and fill them with treats. Now that's our kind of giving tree.

  • <p>Banisters can be tricky to decorate. For a light, airy, and cheerful look, try <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/colors/tips/g492/red-and-green-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stringing red and white paper bells" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stringing red and white paper bells</a> together with fishing line.<br></p>
    12/101

    String Up Bells

    Banisters can be tricky to decorate. For a light, airy, and cheerful look, try stringing red and white paper bells together with fishing line.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Forever committed to your favorite color palette? This room is proof you don't have to give it up for Christmas.</p>
    13/101

    Stick With Blue & White

    Forever committed to your favorite color palette? This room is proof you don't have to give it up for Christmas.

  • <p>Decorate using objects of different heights. Start by hanging oversized snowflakes, and building up the table with tall candlesticks. For the mantel, hang a garland made with olive branches. </p>
    14/101

    Layer, Layer, Layer

    Decorate using objects of different heights. Start by hanging oversized snowflakes, and building up the table with tall candlesticks. For the mantel, hang a garland made with olive branches.

  • <p>Choose an accent color that will modernize the traditional Christmas decor without clashing. We're loving the pops of sky blue in this living room decked out for the holidays by Matthew Bees. </p>
    15/101

    Add a Surprising Color

    Choose an accent color that will modernize the traditional Christmas decor without clashing. We're loving the pops of sky blue in this living room decked out for the holidays by Matthew Bees.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Styled by Sara Rodrigues and Robert Rufino for House Beautiful, this festive Christmas brunch table is easier to create than it looks. Pair grocery-store carnations with tartan patterns, cinnamon candy, classic holiday motifs, and a pattern-packed tablecloth.</p>
    16/101

    Sprinkle In Carnations

    Styled by Sara Rodrigues and Robert Rufino for House Beautiful, this festive Christmas brunch table is easier to create than it looks. Pair grocery-store carnations with tartan patterns, cinnamon candy, classic holiday motifs, and a pattern-packed tablecloth.

  • <p>This evergreen is covered entirely with edible decorations, like cookies, ribbon candy, gumdrops, and garlands of popcorn and cranberries.</p>
    17/101

    Decorate With Sweets

    This evergreen is covered entirely with edible decorations, like cookies, ribbon candy, gumdrops, and garlands of popcorn and cranberries.

  • <p>Have giant windows? Think how amazing they'll look with a garland draped over them.</p>
    18/101

    Think Large-Scale

    Have giant windows? Think how amazing they'll look with a garland draped over them.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Opt for non-traditional colors. Instead of the typical red-and-green palette, mix metals with retro elements, like the pair of little gold votive lamps. </p>
    19/101

    Color Play

    Opt for non-traditional colors. Instead of the typical red-and-green palette, mix metals with retro elements, like the pair of little gold votive lamps.

  • <p>We're dying over these adorable mini wreaths. Add a pink bow for an unexpected, playful touch. </p>
    20/101

    Deck Out Your Kitchen

    We're dying over these adorable mini wreaths. Add a pink bow for an unexpected, playful touch.

  • <p>If you collect holiday mugs, make sure they're on full display during the festive season. </p>
    21/101

    Put Your Mugs On Display

    If you collect holiday mugs, make sure they're on full display during the festive season.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Instead of opening a flimsy cardboard box, hang up a DIY Advent calendar on a ladder or the tree. Decorated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cotton-Muslin-Bags-Drawstring-Count/dp/B00A4GRZNK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:muslin craft bags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">muslin craft bags</a> conceal treats, toys, and messages from Santa—and you can fill them again next year, too.</p>
    22/101

    Use a Ladder

    Instead of opening a flimsy cardboard box, hang up a DIY Advent calendar on a ladder or the tree. Decorated muslin craft bags conceal treats, toys, and messages from Santa—and you can fill them again next year, too.

  • <p>Drape a plaid blanket over a white table to add color and creativity with basically zero work involved.</p>
    23/101

    Swap Out Your Tablecloth

    Drape a plaid blanket over a white table to add color and creativity with basically zero work involved.

  • <p>Baby's first Christmas? Deck out their room without breaking away from the current color palette with a metallic Christmas garland. Emily Henderson hung one right above the crib here. </p>
    24/101

    Don't Forget the Nursery

    Baby's first Christmas? Deck out their room without breaking away from the current color palette with a metallic Christmas garland. Emily Henderson hung one right above the crib here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you're entertaining this holiday season, don't forget to the prep bar. Aside from stocking it with the necessary beverage ingredients, take note from Emily Henderson's styling here by adding some greenery and a festive candlestick holder. </p>
    25/101

    Decorate the Bar

    If you're entertaining this holiday season, don't forget to the prep bar. Aside from stocking it with the necessary beverage ingredients, take note from Emily Henderson's styling here by adding some greenery and a festive candlestick holder.

  • <p>Bar carts are the one design element that still need to be functional, so make sure <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/a4903/bryan-rafanelli-christmas-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all of your merry-making essentials" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all of your merry-making essentials</a> fit. Accessorize with greenery and glassware. </p>
    26/101

    Stock the Bar

    Bar carts are the one design element that still need to be functional, so make sure all of your merry-making essentials fit. Accessorize with greenery and glassware.

  • <p>Layer pine, spruce, and juniper for a fuller garland. Birch twigs, winterberry, and silvery pinecones add sparkle. </p>
    27/101

    Greens on Greens

    Layer pine, spruce, and juniper for a fuller garland. Birch twigs, winterberry, and silvery pinecones add sparkle.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You don't have to go bold to make a statement. This classic dining room with a simple garland on the mantle is insanely chic.</p>
    28/101

    Keep It Neutral

    You don't have to go bold to make a statement. This classic dining room with a simple garland on the mantle is insanely chic.

  • <p>Candles give a Christmas old-fashioned charm—but to avoid a serious fire hazard, use candle lights instead of the real deal.</p>
    29/101

    Decorate With Candles

    Candles give a Christmas old-fashioned charm—but to avoid a serious fire hazard, use candle lights instead of the real deal.

  • <p>Put up a "letters to Santa" mailbox so your kids can drop them directly in there to be sent to the North Pole. Consider swapping out your welcome mat, too.</p>
    30/101

    Put Up a Playful Mailbox

    Put up a "letters to Santa" mailbox so your kids can drop them directly in there to be sent to the North Pole. Consider swapping out your welcome mat, too.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Deep purple flowers still feel festive, but provide an alternative to red when you're just over it. Put them in a silver julep cup for extra glam.</p>
    31/101

    Try Purple

    Deep purple flowers still feel festive, but provide an alternative to red when you're just over it. Put them in a silver julep cup for extra glam.

  • <p>Dreaming of summer while it's freezing cold outside? Add all the sunny feels to your table with yellow accents and fresh citrus.</p>
    32/101

    Incorporate Yellow

    Dreaming of summer while it's freezing cold outside? Add all the sunny feels to your table with yellow accents and fresh citrus.

  • <p>What's under your tree counts just as much as what's on it. For a classic American theme, choose red, white, and blue paper and bows.</p>
    33/101

    Choose Colorful Gift Wrap

    What's under your tree counts just as much as what's on it. For a classic American theme, choose red, white, and blue paper and bows.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Instead of a garland, dress up a mantel with a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/colors/tips/g492/red-and-green-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mix of candlesticks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mix of candlesticks</a> — tall, small, mercury glass, crystal. Instead of ivory candles, opt for red, cranberry, and shades of green. </p>
    34/101

    Get Lit

    Instead of a garland, dress up a mantel with a mix of candlesticks — tall, small, mercury glass, crystal. Instead of ivory candles, opt for red, cranberry, and shades of green.

  • <p>Instead of putting candles in your lanterns, fill them with string lights. It's a great idea to make a non-working fireplace feel cozy. <br>And you can set this scene in five minutes flat. </p>
    35/101

    Fake Your Fireplace

    Instead of putting candles in your lanterns, fill them with string lights. It's a great idea to make a non-working fireplace feel cozy.
    And you can set this scene in five minutes flat.

  • <p>Fake a fresh snowfall by placing a sheepskin rug beneath your tree.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/diy-tree-topper-holiday-space-martha-stewart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>. </p>
    36/101

    White Christmas

    Fake a fresh snowfall by placing a sheepskin rug beneath your tree.

    See more at Sugar & Cloth.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Draw a fake fireplace with chalk on canvas, hang it from the wall, add stockings, and then surround it with floor cushions and blankets. Then place a tiny tree in a small planter to create a cozy nook. This will be a total lifesaver if you live in a small apartment but still want to go big on the Christmas decor. </p>
    37/101

    Shrink Your Tree

    Draw a fake fireplace with chalk on canvas, hang it from the wall, add stockings, and then surround it with floor cushions and blankets. Then place a tiny tree in a small planter to create a cozy nook. This will be a total lifesaver if you live in a small apartment but still want to go big on the Christmas decor.

  • <p>Attach holly leaves to napkin rings. Add a garland as a runner and you've got a super easy but totally festive table.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2014/12/charming-christmas-brunch.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</p>
    38/101

    Add In Holly

    Attach holly leaves to napkin rings. Add a garland as a runner and you've got a super easy but totally festive table.

    See more at Sugar and Charm.

  • <p>You don't have to limit yourself to matching the ribbon to the paper. Put polka dots and checks on a flowery filigree, like this one. </p>
    39/101

    Play With Pattern

    You don't have to limit yourself to matching the ribbon to the paper. Put polka dots and checks on a flowery filigree, like this one.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Two wreaths > one. Stacked on a front door, your entryway will look twice as merry. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
    40/101

    Double Up

    Two wreaths > one. Stacked on a front door, your entryway will look twice as merry.

    See more at Good Housekeeping.

  • <p>Dress up your garland by crafting a wreath out of three gold rings. Add in fresh citrus, like lemons or oranges, for extra color.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2015/12/modern-christmas-wreath-and-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</p>
    41/101

    Use Citrus

    Dress up your garland by crafting a wreath out of three gold rings. Add in fresh citrus, like lemons or oranges, for extra color.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm.

  • <p>Hang red and green tassels on your doors, desk, and chest of drawers. They're a finishing touch that's totally budget-friendly. </p>
    42/101

    Try On Some Tassels

    Hang red and green tassels on your doors, desk, and chest of drawers. They're a finishing touch that's totally budget-friendly.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Spoiler: Plaid is so in for Christmas.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.jacquelynclark.com/2017/12/13/classic-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lark & Linen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lark & Linen</a>. </p>
    43/101

    New Season, New Linens

    Spoiler: Plaid is so in for Christmas.

    See more at Lark & Linen.

  • <p>Tying a ribbon on your mirror is the stupid-easy decorating hack you never knew you needed.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.jacquelynclark.com/2017/12/13/classic-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lark & Linen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lark & Linen</a>. </p>
    44/101

    Put A Bow On It

    Tying a ribbon on your mirror is the stupid-easy decorating hack you never knew you needed.

    See more at Lark & Linen.

  • <p>If you're skeptical about replacing your traditional lights and ornaments, try this gorg floral wrap on a smaller second tree. Just cut down silk flower stems and stick them in—the more the merrier.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.designlovefest.com/2015/12/diy-floral-tree/#comments" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Love Fest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design Love Fest</a>.</p>
    45/101

    Wrap Up Your Tree

    If you're skeptical about replacing your traditional lights and ornaments, try this gorg floral wrap on a smaller second tree. Just cut down silk flower stems and stick them in—the more the merrier.

    Get the tutorial at Design Love Fest.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You don't have to go all out for your festive display to look amaze. This year, try a pared down, minimalist vibe. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://themerrythought.com/diy/simple-christmas-tree-display/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>.</p>
    46/101

    Go Minimalist

    You don't have to go all out for your festive display to look amaze. This year, try a pared down, minimalist vibe.

    See more at The Merrythought.

  • <p>All you need is wire, floral string, and pine to create this minimal holiday arrangement.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.homeyohmy.com/diy-merry-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homey Oh My" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homey Oh My</a>.</p>
    47/101

    Make A Garland Out Of Pine

    All you need is wire, floral string, and pine to create this minimal holiday arrangement.

    Get the tutorial at Homey Oh My.

  • <p>If you've got a chalkboard wall (jealous), you need to draw a Christmas tree on it.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.huntedinterior.com/2013/12/holla-day-home-tour.html#.VhQ2bLRVhBc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hunted Interior" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hunted Interior</a>. </p>
    48/101

    Get Your Artist On

    If you've got a chalkboard wall (jealous), you need to draw a Christmas tree on it.

    See more at Hunted Interior.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This is a scene straight out of Whoville. Not only is this pegboard tree totally adorable, but it eliminates all the post-Christmas clean-up.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/diy-pegboard-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>.</p>
    49/101

    Get Whimsical

    This is a scene straight out of Whoville. Not only is this pegboard tree totally adorable, but it eliminates all the post-Christmas clean-up.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar & Cloth.

  • <p>Not only is this super colorful strand of string lights gorgeous wall (or tree!) decor, but it's also an adorable advent calendar.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/2015/11/diy-christmas-bulb-advent-calendar.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>.</p>
    50/101

    Make A Two-In-One Garland

    Not only is this super colorful strand of string lights gorgeous wall (or tree!) decor, but it's also an adorable advent calendar.

    Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

  • <p>Copper adds a bit of glam to your holiday display. These trees are so pretty, you'll want to leave them up year-round.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Fcopper-wire-spiral-trees%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
    51/101

    Use Copper

    Copper adds a bit of glam to your holiday display. These trees are so pretty, you'll want to leave them up year-round.

    Get the tutorial at Lia Griffith.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Stuff galvanized flower buckets with fresh pine, draw on a festive message, and light it all up with twinkly lights!</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://findinghomefarms.com/10-minute-christmas-decorating-idea-chalk-pen-galvanized-buckets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Finding Home Farms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Finding Home Farms</a>.</p>
    52/101

    Bring Planters Indoors

    Stuff galvanized flower buckets with fresh pine, draw on a festive message, and light it all up with twinkly lights!

    Get the tutorial at Finding Home Farms.

  • <p>We're not just trying to make fetch happen here—pink can look totally festive. This DIY advent calendar is made out of red and pink paper bags.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://tellloveandparty.com/2016/12/diy-paper-bag-advent-calendar.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tell Love and Party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tell Love and Party</a>. </p>
    53/101

    Combine Pink & Red

    We're not just trying to make fetch happen here—pink can look totally festive. This DIY advent calendar is made out of red and pink paper bags.

    Get the tutorial at Tell Love and Party.

  • <p>It's Christmas, so literally anything and everything can be Christmas tree shaped. Turn paper cones into glittered trees and cut stars into them. Place a tea light inside and it'll function like a lantern.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Fpaper-cone-lantern-christmas-tree%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
    54/101

    Bring The Sparkle

    It's Christmas, so literally anything and everything can be Christmas tree shaped. Turn paper cones into glittered trees and cut stars into them. Place a tea light inside and it'll function like a lantern.

    Get the tutorial at Lia Griffith.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Pine is so 2017, anyway. Stack your books in the shape of a Christmas tree, then string some lights on them.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://familysponge.com/create/artdiy/christmas-tree-made-from-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Family Sponge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Family Sponge</a>.</p>
    55/101

    Stack Your Books

    Pine is so 2017, anyway. Stack your books in the shape of a Christmas tree, then string some lights on them.

    See more at Family Sponge.

  • <p>You don't have to stick to red and green for a festive mantel display. Keep your palette all white, then add in metallic accents. Gold feels celebratory, but still cool enough to not cramp your normal decor style. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://stylebyemilyhenderson.com/blog/home-ginny-christmas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Henderson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emily Henderson</a>.</p>
    56/101

    Keep It Clean & White

    You don't have to stick to red and green for a festive mantel display. Keep your palette all white, then add in metallic accents. Gold feels celebratory, but still cool enough to not cramp your normal decor style.

    See more at Emily Henderson.

  • <p>Hello, sheepskin and buffalo check. Break out your coziest textiles and your display will feel even more festive. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.hellolidy.com/pegboard-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hello DIY" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hello DIY</a>.</p>
    57/101

    Add In Cozy Patterns

    Hello, sheepskin and buffalo check. Break out your coziest textiles and your display will feel even more festive.

    See more at Hello DIY.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Display family photos and Christmas cards by hanging them on your banister's garland. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.memoriesoncloverlane.com/2010/11/photo-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clover Lane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clover Lane</a>. </p>
    58/101

    Display Christmas Cards

    Display family photos and Christmas cards by hanging them on your banister's garland.

    See more at Clover Lane.

  • <p>These cork board tiles not only spread the Christmas cheer, but they're also a totally not-lame way to display Christmas cards. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fjulep%2F2016%2F11%2F28%2Fdiy-cork-tile-christmas-card-display%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:You Are My Fave" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">You Are My Fave</a>.</p>
    59/101

    Spread The Word

    These cork board tiles not only spread the Christmas cheer, but they're also a totally not-lame way to display Christmas cards.

    Get the tutorial at You Are My Fave.

  • <p>Who invited you, red and green? We're loving this icy winter color palette.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://houseandhome.com/decorating-design/diy-festive-paper-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House and Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House and Home</a>.</p>
    60/101

    Choose A Wintry Color Palette

    Who invited you, red and green? We're loving this icy winter color palette.

    Get the tutorial at House and Home.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Place cut sprigs of pine in skinny-necked, water-filled bottles and top with tapered candles for a stunning and simple arrangement.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://themerrythought.com/christmas-2/tree-branch-christmas-display/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>.</p>
    61/101

    DIY Candles

    Place cut sprigs of pine in skinny-necked, water-filled bottles and top with tapered candles for a stunning and simple arrangement.

    Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

  • <p>You may not typically think of presents are decor, but they totally are. Use bright and colorful paper and bows to make your tree stand out even more.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://tellloveandparty.com/2015/11/christmas-gift-wrap.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tell Love and Party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tell Love and Party</a>.</p>
    62/101

    Use Bold Gift Wrap

    You may not typically think of presents are decor, but they totally are. Use bright and colorful paper and bows to make your tree stand out even more.

    Get the tutorial at Tell Love and Party.

  • <p>Get creative with the base filler of your winter floral arrangements—try filling a square vase with fake cranberries before inserting cream colored roses.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://notyourstandard.com/holiday-roses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Not Your Standard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Not Your Standard</a>.</p>
    63/101

    Upgrade Your Flowers

    Get creative with the base filler of your winter floral arrangements—try filling a square vase with fake cranberries before inserting cream colored roses.

    Get the tutorial at Not Your Standard.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This adorable "tree" will look chic on any surface around your home, and it's stupid easy to make. Just find a sturdy tree branch, apply spray paint, set it in a small glass bottle or vase, and decorate!</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thelovelydrawer.com/styling-the-seasons-december-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lovely Drawer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lovely Drawer</a>.</p>
    64/101

    Use Real Branches

    This adorable "tree" will look chic on any surface around your home, and it's stupid easy to make. Just find a sturdy tree branch, apply spray paint, set it in a small glass bottle or vase, and decorate!

    Get the tutorial at The Lovely Drawer.

  • <p>Want something unexpected, but over-the-top festive and fun? String garland from your chandelier!</p><p>See more at <a href="https://stylebyemilyhenderson.com/blog/christmas-through-the-years" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Henderson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emily Henderson</a>.</p>
    65/101

    Hang Garlands Everywhere

    Want something unexpected, but over-the-top festive and fun? String garland from your chandelier!

    See more at Emily Henderson.

  • <p>A mini tree in a pitcher = the farmhouse Christmas of our dreams. Keep a minimalist aesthetic and it'll feel even lighter and airier.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://dreamywhites.blogspot.com/2015/12/french-farmhouse-christmas-collection.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dreamy Whites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dreamy Whites</a>.</p>
    66/101

    Go Farmhouse Style

    A mini tree in a pitcher = the farmhouse Christmas of our dreams. Keep a minimalist aesthetic and it'll feel even lighter and airier.

    See more at Dreamy Whites.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The chicest origami has ever looked. Choose black, gold, and white paper for a display that can last through New Year's.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.blog.birdsparty.com/2015/12/diy-origami-christmas-trees-paper-tutorial-crafts-holidays.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bird's Party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bird's Party</a>.</p>
    67/101

    Origami Some Trees

    The chicest origami has ever looked. Choose black, gold, and white paper for a display that can last through New Year's.

    Get the tutorial at Bird's Party.

  • <p>Turn your advent calendar into a village. Bonus: It can double as mantel decor. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2F3d-paper-advent-calendar%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
    68/101

    Make A Village

    Turn your advent calendar into a village. Bonus: It can double as mantel decor.

    Get the tutorial at Lia Griffith.

  • <p>Corral firewood into a red basket. It's festive, and ups the cozy feel. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://livelaughrowe.com/woodland-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Live Laugh Rowe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Live Laugh Rowe</a>.</p>
    69/101

    Incorporate Logs

    Corral firewood into a red basket. It's festive, and ups the cozy feel.

    See more at Live Laugh Rowe.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Keep it simple and flank your mantel with two tiny toy soldiers or nutcrackers. Anchor it with a statement wreath in the middle.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/holiday-living-room-makeover-we-gifted-with-lowes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>.</p>
    70/101

    Grab Your Toy Soliders

    Keep it simple and flank your mantel with two tiny toy soldiers or nutcrackers. Anchor it with a statement wreath in the middle.

    See more at Sugar & Cloth.

  • <p>Mix faux garland with real greenery, weaving in pine cones and a matching thick ribbon.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.attagirlsays.com/2013/12/09/handmade-christmas-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atta Girl Says" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Atta Girl Says</a>. </p>
    71/101

    Fake Out

    Mix faux garland with real greenery, weaving in pine cones and a matching thick ribbon.

    See more at Atta Girl Says.

  • <p>Instead of a traditional tree stand, set your tree up on a sled. Add a sheepskin rug underneath and turn your living room into a winter wonderland.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.junkaholique.com/2014/12/make-xmas-happen.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Junkaholique" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Junkaholique</a>.</p>
    72/101

    Grab A Sled

    Instead of a traditional tree stand, set your tree up on a sled. Add a sheepskin rug underneath and turn your living room into a winter wonderland.

    Get the tutorial at Junkaholique.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The classic white-and-black checkered pattern looks totally rustic when paired with wooden chargers.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://thewhitebuffalostylingco.com/life-of-splendor-christmas-line/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The White Buffalo Styling Co." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The White Buffalo Styling Co.</a>.</p>
    73/101

    Go Gingham

    The classic white-and-black checkered pattern looks totally rustic when paired with wooden chargers.

    See more at The White Buffalo Styling Co..

  • <p>Can you even believe these gorg lanterns are made out of paper? This takes origami to the next level.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Fwinter-paper-lanterns%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
    74/101

    Put Out Some Lanterns

    Can you even believe these gorg lanterns are made out of paper? This takes origami to the next level.

    Get the tutorial at Lia Griffith.

  • <p>If it just isn't Christmas without fresh greenery for you, try this DIY. Just glue greenery to wooden dowels, then stack on your wall in the shape of a tree.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://almostmakesperfect.com/2014/12/03/diy-makeshift-xmas-tree-wall-hanging/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Almost Makes Perfect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Almost Makes Perfect</a>.</p>
    75/101

    Decorate Your Walls

    If it just isn't Christmas without fresh greenery for you, try this DIY. Just glue greenery to wooden dowels, then stack on your wall in the shape of a tree.

    Get the tutorial at Almost Makes Perfect.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bleach pinecones first before stringing them alongside real cranberries. For their golden effect, submerge pinecones from your backyard in bleach for two days.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.cleanandscentsible.com/2015/12/bleached-pineconeandcranberry-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clean and Scentsible" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clean and Scentsible</a>.</p>
    76/101

    Head To Your Backyard

    Bleach pinecones first before stringing them alongside real cranberries. For their golden effect, submerge pinecones from your backyard in bleach for two days.

    Get the tutorial at Clean and Scentsible.

  • <p>Stripes will never go out of style—especially when they're black, and paired with gold and white.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.homeyohmy.com/diy-black-white-gold-ornaments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homey Oh My!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homey Oh My!</a>.</p>
    77/101

    Keep It Elegant

    Stripes will never go out of style—especially when they're black, and paired with gold and white.

    Get the tutorial at Homey Oh My!.

  • <p>This is not a drill—these are flowers made out of actual paper. Now they'll last you all season long.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/2017/11/paper-poinsettia-flowers.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>.</p>
    78/101

    Fake Your Flowers

    This is not a drill—these are flowers made out of actual paper. Now they'll last you all season long.

    Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This small, hand drawn tree becomes 3D by hanging ornaments on appropriately-placed nails.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.stylemepretty.com/vault/image/124676" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Style Me Pretty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Style Me Pretty</a>.</p>
    79/101

    Get Drawing

    This small, hand drawn tree becomes 3D by hanging ornaments on appropriately-placed nails.

    See more at Style Me Pretty.

  • <p>This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DXETH207-Dixie-Heavyweight-Plastic-Teaspoons/dp/B002XJTYPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plastic spoon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plastic spoon</a> project is dominating Pinterest right now—and we can 100% see why.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.oneprojectcloser.com/plastic-spoon-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Project Closer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">One Project Closer</a>.</p>
    80/101

    Grab Some Plastic Spoons

    This plastic spoon project is dominating Pinterest right now—and we can 100% see why.

    Get the tutorial at One Project Closer.

  • <p>Want an elegant table that's also fun and modern? Try white and gold everything. Hang some antlers on the wall for a wintry touch.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.inspiredbythis.com/dwell/gold-holiday-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inspired by This" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inspired by This</a>.</p>
    81/101

    Add Some Antlers

    Want an elegant table that's also fun and modern? Try white and gold everything. Hang some antlers on the wall for a wintry touch.

    See more at Inspired by This.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You could buy a standard paper advent calendar, but this giant wooden DIY is so much more fun. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2013/11/diy-wooden-advent-calender.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</p>
    82/101

    The Bigger, The Better

    You could buy a standard paper advent calendar, but this giant wooden DIY is so much more fun.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm.

  • <p>Complete with cinnamon sticks, candy canes, and chocolate-dipped peppermints. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2017/11/add-a-touch-of-charm-when-serving-your-holiday-coffee.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>. </p>
    83/101

    Make A Festive Coffee Bar

    Complete with cinnamon sticks, candy canes, and chocolate-dipped peppermints.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm.

  • <p>These festive vases take mere minutes. Simply fill various jars with water—stop just a few inches below the brim—and add American and Michigan holly. Purchase floating candles for an added glow.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.33shadesofgreen.com/2014/11/easy-holiday-centerpieces.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:33 Shades of Green" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">33 Shades of Green</a>.</p>
    84/101

    Float On

    These festive vases take mere minutes. Simply fill various jars with water—stop just a few inches below the brim—and add American and Michigan holly. Purchase floating candles for an added glow.

    Get the tutorial at 33 Shades of Green.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Fake an icy frost with this wintry recipe: Mix three parts white glitter to one part silver. Then coat faux pears, limes, and grapes for a sparkly centerpiece.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
    85/101

    Fake It 'Til You Make It

    Fake an icy frost with this wintry recipe: Mix three parts white glitter to one part silver. Then coat faux pears, limes, and grapes for a sparkly centerpiece.

    See more at Good Housekeeping.

  • <p>Put season's greetings on full display. A rustic ladder can also hold cozy throws and blankets for chilly nights. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/advice/g1247/holiday-decorating-1208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living</a>. </p>
    86/101

    Spread The Word

    Put season's greetings on full display. A rustic ladder can also hold cozy throws and blankets for chilly nights.

    See more at Country Living.

  • <p>Skip traditional crimson to put a fresh spin on a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/g2787/christmas-wreaths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas wreath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas wreath</a>. Branch out with pink and green baubles, and add in a few silvery accents.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g1943/christmas-wreath-projects/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
    87/101

    Go Color Crazy

    Skip traditional crimson to put a fresh spin on a Christmas wreath. Branch out with pink and green baubles, and add in a few silvery accents.

    See more at Good Housekeeping.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Keep treats on display (and out of kids' and pets' reach) by hanging them along the top of a window. Hooked on matching ribbon, the peppermints look extra sweet. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
    88/101

    Hang Up Your Candy Canes

    Keep treats on display (and out of kids' and pets' reach) by hanging them along the top of a window. Hooked on matching ribbon, the peppermints look extra sweet.

    See more at Good Housekeeping.

  • <p>Display winter's most festive foods in a glass vase with a candle in the middle. This one has walnuts, cranberries, and kumquats.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/?slide=19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
    89/101

    Go Nuts

    Display winter's most festive foods in a glass vase with a candle in the middle. This one has walnuts, cranberries, and kumquats.

    See more at Good Housekeeping.

  • <p>This easy-to-make candle wreath is classic for the holidays.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/?slide=6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
    90/101

    Lighten Up

    This easy-to-make candle wreath is classic for the holidays.

    See more at Good Housekeeping.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>We have no chill when it comes to plaid, and we aren't even sorry.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.remodelandolacasa.com/2014/12/mwqkd.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Remodelando La Casa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Remodelando La Casa</a>. </p>
    91/101

    Go Mad For Plaid

    We have no chill when it comes to plaid, and we aren't even sorry.

    See more at Remodelando La Casa.

  • <p>Use birch bark sheets to craft a handful of leaves that can be turned into a frosted, seasonal wreath.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g1056/diy-wreath-ideas/?slide=6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living</a>. </p>
    92/101

    Up Your Wreath Game

    Use birch bark sheets to craft a handful of leaves that can be turned into a frosted, seasonal wreath.

    See more at Country Living.

  • <p>Place a few branches of holly inside of a vase and then add a pop of color with bright ornaments.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://thelovelydrawer.com/styling-the-seasons-december/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lovely Drawer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lovely Drawer</a>. </p>
    93/101

    Think Beyond Your Tree

    Place a few branches of holly inside of a vase and then add a pop of color with bright ornaments.

    See more at The Lovely Drawer.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Turn a common winter scene—firewood, evergreen branches, and pinecones—into a dazzling display with some string lights.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://julieblanner.com/fall-to-winter-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>. </p>
    94/101

    There's Nothing String Lights Can't Do

    Turn a common winter scene—firewood, evergreen branches, and pinecones—into a dazzling display with some string lights.

    See more at Julie Blanner.

  • <p>Turn wooden logs into a home for tea lights by carving a hole for them to sit in.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://martysmusings.net/2014/12/rustic-wood-candle-holders.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marty's Musings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marty's Musings</a>. </p>
    95/101

    Get Woodsy

    Turn wooden logs into a home for tea lights by carving a hole for them to sit in.

    See more at Marty's Musings.

  • <p>Deck out your go-to place for a warm cup of your favorite festive beverage with cozy plaid throws and seasonal bottle cozies.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.postcardsfromtheridge.com/2014/12/home-for-holidays-2014-christmas-home.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Postcards From the Ridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Postcards From the Ridge</a>.</p>
    96/101

    Build A Hot Cocoa Station

    Deck out your go-to place for a warm cup of your favorite festive beverage with cozy plaid throws and seasonal bottle cozies.

    See more at Postcards From the Ridge.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Poinsettias, cinnamon, and candy canes will literally never go out of style.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://julieblanner.com/poinsettia-centerpiece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>. </p>
    97/101

    Stick With Tried & True Classics

    Poinsettias, cinnamon, and candy canes will literally never go out of style.

    See more at Julie Blanner.

  • <p>Recreate this sweet smelling wreath with star anise. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.drivenbydecor.com/2012/12/holiday-decorating-diy-star-anise.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Driven By Decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Driven By Decor</a>. </p>
    98/101

    All The Holiday Scents, Please

    Recreate this sweet smelling wreath with star anise.

    See more at Driven By Decor.

  • <p>Bright red pomegranates make a festive addition to a table runner.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://julieblanner.com/5-minute-floral-christmas-table-runner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>. </p>
    99/101

    DIY Your Runner

    Bright red pomegranates make a festive addition to a table runner.

    See more at Julie Blanner.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cinnamon applesauce dough comes together quickly to make this cute strand of cookies.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://lovelylittlekitchen.com/cinnamon-applesauce-ornaments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovely Little Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovely Little Kitchen</a>. </p>
    100/101

    Turn On Your Oven

    Cinnamon applesauce dough comes together quickly to make this cute strand of cookies.

    See more at Lovely Little Kitchen.

  • <p>Go all out for a holiday table centerpiece, and place a miniature evergreen—topped with a ribbon—in the middle of your spread.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.domestically-speaking.com/2013/12/christmas-home-tour-2013.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Domestically Speaking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Domestically Speaking</a>. </p>
    101/101

    Make It Mini

    Go all out for a holiday table centerpiece, and place a miniature evergreen—topped with a ribbon—in the middle of your spread.

    See more at Domestically Speaking.

<p>You know what makes the best time of year even better? Decking out your house with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/tips/g2804/outdoor-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas decorations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas decorations</a> that set the mood. To get every inch of your home into the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/table-decor/g4005/christmas-centerpieces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday</a> spirit, take a cue from these creative and <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/g2787/christmas-wreaths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:festive decorating" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">festive decorating</a> ideas for spaces big and small. Whether you prefer traditional decor or something a bit more out there, we guarantee you'll find something you want to recreate on this list—there are 105 Christmas decorating ideas, after all. And when you're ready to <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/tips/g505/christmas-tree-decoration-ideas-pictures-1208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trim your tree" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">trim your tree</a>, we've got you covered with ideas, too.</p>
<p>Decorate your mantle with greenery, then add ribbons and ornaments for a pop of color. Match your garland accessories to wall art and decor throughout the space rather than using the classic Christmas colors for an understated yet festive look. </p>
<p>"More is more," says Matthew Bees, decorator behind this eclectic room. "The holidays are meant to be extravagant! Instead of a tree skirt, try a vintage fishbowl or planter. It heightens the tree and gives you more room for Santa's surprises," he adds. </p>
<p>A simple harvest garland adorned with plaid ribbons gets this contemporary living room in the home of CB2 president Ryan Turf ready for a stylish holiday season. </p>
<p>"My family celebrates both Christmas and Kwanzaa," designer Nikki Klugh tells us. "We choose a different theme every year, but you'll always see a thread of blue running throughout—my father always used to hang blue lights on our house because it was my mother's favorite color," she shares. </p>
<p>Instead of hanging stockings on the mantel, deck out your fireplace with mini Christmas figurines, like Emily Henderson did here. Keep collecting your miniatures so that one day, you'll eventually have an entire mini Christmas village to display. </p>
<p>In another Christmas decor masterpiece by Matthew Bees, vibrant reds dress up moody chocolate browns. One wreath above the bed and a bouquet of roses is all it takes to prep a bedroom for holiday guests. </p>
<p>Coordinate your gift wrapping to complement the color scheme in your living room. Use the same techniques for your ornaments for a cohesive whole. </p>
<p>"The planter in our entryway changes with the seasons. In the winter, I incorporate moss, princess pine, and berries—I want my guests to feel like they've been transported elsewhere," Charlotte Moss says of this holiday entryway setup. </p>
<p>It doesn't get more timeless than <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/design-inspiration/house-tours/g4006/catherine-olasky-texas-home" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a Fraser fir" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a Fraser fir</a> trimmed with an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kurt-Adler-10-Light-12-Inch-Treetop/dp/B007KKW6AK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:angel topper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">angel topper</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ribbon-Bazaar-Wired-Sheer-Organza/dp/B00SQL2W2E/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red ribbon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red ribbon</a>, and classic ornaments.</p>
<p>Turn a kitchen garland into a advent calendar. Attach a ribbon across it and then hang little tin containers labeled with the day of the month and fill them with treats. Now that's our kind of giving tree.</p>
<p>Banisters can be tricky to decorate. For a light, airy, and cheerful look, try <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/colors/tips/g492/red-and-green-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stringing red and white paper bells" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stringing red and white paper bells</a> together with fishing line.<br></p>
<p>Forever committed to your favorite color palette? This room is proof you don't have to give it up for Christmas.</p>
<p>Decorate using objects of different heights. Start by hanging oversized snowflakes, and building up the table with tall candlesticks. For the mantel, hang a garland made with olive branches. </p>
<p>Choose an accent color that will modernize the traditional Christmas decor without clashing. We're loving the pops of sky blue in this living room decked out for the holidays by Matthew Bees. </p>
<p>Styled by Sara Rodrigues and Robert Rufino for House Beautiful, this festive Christmas brunch table is easier to create than it looks. Pair grocery-store carnations with tartan patterns, cinnamon candy, classic holiday motifs, and a pattern-packed tablecloth.</p>
<p>This evergreen is covered entirely with edible decorations, like cookies, ribbon candy, gumdrops, and garlands of popcorn and cranberries.</p>
<p>Have giant windows? Think how amazing they'll look with a garland draped over them.</p>
<p>Opt for non-traditional colors. Instead of the typical red-and-green palette, mix metals with retro elements, like the pair of little gold votive lamps. </p>
<p>We're dying over these adorable mini wreaths. Add a pink bow for an unexpected, playful touch. </p>
<p>If you collect holiday mugs, make sure they're on full display during the festive season. </p>
<p>Instead of opening a flimsy cardboard box, hang up a DIY Advent calendar on a ladder or the tree. Decorated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cotton-Muslin-Bags-Drawstring-Count/dp/B00A4GRZNK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:muslin craft bags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">muslin craft bags</a> conceal treats, toys, and messages from Santa—and you can fill them again next year, too.</p>
<p>Drape a plaid blanket over a white table to add color and creativity with basically zero work involved.</p>
<p>Baby's first Christmas? Deck out their room without breaking away from the current color palette with a metallic Christmas garland. Emily Henderson hung one right above the crib here. </p>
<p>If you're entertaining this holiday season, don't forget to the prep bar. Aside from stocking it with the necessary beverage ingredients, take note from Emily Henderson's styling here by adding some greenery and a festive candlestick holder. </p>
<p>Bar carts are the one design element that still need to be functional, so make sure <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/a4903/bryan-rafanelli-christmas-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all of your merry-making essentials" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all of your merry-making essentials</a> fit. Accessorize with greenery and glassware. </p>
<p>Layer pine, spruce, and juniper for a fuller garland. Birch twigs, winterberry, and silvery pinecones add sparkle. </p>
<p>You don't have to go bold to make a statement. This classic dining room with a simple garland on the mantle is insanely chic.</p>
<p>Candles give a Christmas old-fashioned charm—but to avoid a serious fire hazard, use candle lights instead of the real deal.</p>
<p>Put up a "letters to Santa" mailbox so your kids can drop them directly in there to be sent to the North Pole. Consider swapping out your welcome mat, too.</p>
<p>Deep purple flowers still feel festive, but provide an alternative to red when you're just over it. Put them in a silver julep cup for extra glam.</p>
<p>Dreaming of summer while it's freezing cold outside? Add all the sunny feels to your table with yellow accents and fresh citrus.</p>
<p>What's under your tree counts just as much as what's on it. For a classic American theme, choose red, white, and blue paper and bows.</p>
<p>Instead of a garland, dress up a mantel with a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/colors/tips/g492/red-and-green-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mix of candlesticks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mix of candlesticks</a> — tall, small, mercury glass, crystal. Instead of ivory candles, opt for red, cranberry, and shades of green. </p>
<p>Instead of putting candles in your lanterns, fill them with string lights. It's a great idea to make a non-working fireplace feel cozy. <br>And you can set this scene in five minutes flat. </p>
<p>Fake a fresh snowfall by placing a sheepskin rug beneath your tree.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/diy-tree-topper-holiday-space-martha-stewart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>. </p>
<p>Draw a fake fireplace with chalk on canvas, hang it from the wall, add stockings, and then surround it with floor cushions and blankets. Then place a tiny tree in a small planter to create a cozy nook. This will be a total lifesaver if you live in a small apartment but still want to go big on the Christmas decor. </p>
<p>Attach holly leaves to napkin rings. Add a garland as a runner and you've got a super easy but totally festive table.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2014/12/charming-christmas-brunch.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</p>
<p>You don't have to limit yourself to matching the ribbon to the paper. Put polka dots and checks on a flowery filigree, like this one. </p>
<p>Two wreaths > one. Stacked on a front door, your entryway will look twice as merry. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
<p>Dress up your garland by crafting a wreath out of three gold rings. Add in fresh citrus, like lemons or oranges, for extra color.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2015/12/modern-christmas-wreath-and-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</p>
<p>Hang red and green tassels on your doors, desk, and chest of drawers. They're a finishing touch that's totally budget-friendly. </p>
<p>Spoiler: Plaid is so in for Christmas.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.jacquelynclark.com/2017/12/13/classic-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lark & Linen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lark & Linen</a>. </p>
<p>Tying a ribbon on your mirror is the stupid-easy decorating hack you never knew you needed.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.jacquelynclark.com/2017/12/13/classic-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lark & Linen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lark & Linen</a>. </p>
<p>If you're skeptical about replacing your traditional lights and ornaments, try this gorg floral wrap on a smaller second tree. Just cut down silk flower stems and stick them in—the more the merrier.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.designlovefest.com/2015/12/diy-floral-tree/#comments" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Love Fest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design Love Fest</a>.</p>
<p>You don't have to go all out for your festive display to look amaze. This year, try a pared down, minimalist vibe. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://themerrythought.com/diy/simple-christmas-tree-display/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>.</p>
<p>All you need is wire, floral string, and pine to create this minimal holiday arrangement.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.homeyohmy.com/diy-merry-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homey Oh My" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homey Oh My</a>.</p>
<p>If you've got a chalkboard wall (jealous), you need to draw a Christmas tree on it.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.huntedinterior.com/2013/12/holla-day-home-tour.html#.VhQ2bLRVhBc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hunted Interior" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hunted Interior</a>. </p>
<p>This is a scene straight out of Whoville. Not only is this pegboard tree totally adorable, but it eliminates all the post-Christmas clean-up.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/diy-pegboard-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>.</p>
<p>Not only is this super colorful strand of string lights gorgeous wall (or tree!) decor, but it's also an adorable advent calendar.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/2015/11/diy-christmas-bulb-advent-calendar.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>.</p>
<p>Copper adds a bit of glam to your holiday display. These trees are so pretty, you'll want to leave them up year-round.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Fcopper-wire-spiral-trees%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
<p>Stuff galvanized flower buckets with fresh pine, draw on a festive message, and light it all up with twinkly lights!</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://findinghomefarms.com/10-minute-christmas-decorating-idea-chalk-pen-galvanized-buckets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Finding Home Farms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Finding Home Farms</a>.</p>
<p>We're not just trying to make fetch happen here—pink can look totally festive. This DIY advent calendar is made out of red and pink paper bags.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://tellloveandparty.com/2016/12/diy-paper-bag-advent-calendar.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tell Love and Party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tell Love and Party</a>. </p>
<p>It's Christmas, so literally anything and everything can be Christmas tree shaped. Turn paper cones into glittered trees and cut stars into them. Place a tea light inside and it'll function like a lantern.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Fpaper-cone-lantern-christmas-tree%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
<p>Pine is so 2017, anyway. Stack your books in the shape of a Christmas tree, then string some lights on them.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://familysponge.com/create/artdiy/christmas-tree-made-from-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Family Sponge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Family Sponge</a>.</p>
<p>You don't have to stick to red and green for a festive mantel display. Keep your palette all white, then add in metallic accents. Gold feels celebratory, but still cool enough to not cramp your normal decor style. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://stylebyemilyhenderson.com/blog/home-ginny-christmas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Henderson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emily Henderson</a>.</p>
<p>Hello, sheepskin and buffalo check. Break out your coziest textiles and your display will feel even more festive. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.hellolidy.com/pegboard-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hello DIY" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hello DIY</a>.</p>
<p>Display family photos and Christmas cards by hanging them on your banister's garland. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.memoriesoncloverlane.com/2010/11/photo-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clover Lane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clover Lane</a>. </p>
<p>These cork board tiles not only spread the Christmas cheer, but they're also a totally not-lame way to display Christmas cards. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fjulep%2F2016%2F11%2F28%2Fdiy-cork-tile-christmas-card-display%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:You Are My Fave" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">You Are My Fave</a>.</p>
<p>Who invited you, red and green? We're loving this icy winter color palette.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://houseandhome.com/decorating-design/diy-festive-paper-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House and Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House and Home</a>.</p>
<p>Place cut sprigs of pine in skinny-necked, water-filled bottles and top with tapered candles for a stunning and simple arrangement.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://themerrythought.com/christmas-2/tree-branch-christmas-display/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>.</p>
<p>You may not typically think of presents are decor, but they totally are. Use bright and colorful paper and bows to make your tree stand out even more.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://tellloveandparty.com/2015/11/christmas-gift-wrap.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tell Love and Party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tell Love and Party</a>.</p>
<p>Get creative with the base filler of your winter floral arrangements—try filling a square vase with fake cranberries before inserting cream colored roses.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://notyourstandard.com/holiday-roses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Not Your Standard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Not Your Standard</a>.</p>
<p>This adorable "tree" will look chic on any surface around your home, and it's stupid easy to make. Just find a sturdy tree branch, apply spray paint, set it in a small glass bottle or vase, and decorate!</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thelovelydrawer.com/styling-the-seasons-december-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lovely Drawer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lovely Drawer</a>.</p>
<p>Want something unexpected, but over-the-top festive and fun? String garland from your chandelier!</p><p>See more at <a href="https://stylebyemilyhenderson.com/blog/christmas-through-the-years" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Henderson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emily Henderson</a>.</p>
<p>A mini tree in a pitcher = the farmhouse Christmas of our dreams. Keep a minimalist aesthetic and it'll feel even lighter and airier.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://dreamywhites.blogspot.com/2015/12/french-farmhouse-christmas-collection.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dreamy Whites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dreamy Whites</a>.</p>
<p>The chicest origami has ever looked. Choose black, gold, and white paper for a display that can last through New Year's.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.blog.birdsparty.com/2015/12/diy-origami-christmas-trees-paper-tutorial-crafts-holidays.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bird's Party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bird's Party</a>.</p>
<p>Turn your advent calendar into a village. Bonus: It can double as mantel decor. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2F3d-paper-advent-calendar%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
<p>Corral firewood into a red basket. It's festive, and ups the cozy feel. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://livelaughrowe.com/woodland-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Live Laugh Rowe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Live Laugh Rowe</a>.</p>
<p>Keep it simple and flank your mantel with two tiny toy soldiers or nutcrackers. Anchor it with a statement wreath in the middle.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/holiday-living-room-makeover-we-gifted-with-lowes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>.</p>
<p>Mix faux garland with real greenery, weaving in pine cones and a matching thick ribbon.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.attagirlsays.com/2013/12/09/handmade-christmas-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atta Girl Says" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Atta Girl Says</a>. </p>
<p>Instead of a traditional tree stand, set your tree up on a sled. Add a sheepskin rug underneath and turn your living room into a winter wonderland.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.junkaholique.com/2014/12/make-xmas-happen.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Junkaholique" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Junkaholique</a>.</p>
<p>The classic white-and-black checkered pattern looks totally rustic when paired with wooden chargers.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://thewhitebuffalostylingco.com/life-of-splendor-christmas-line/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The White Buffalo Styling Co." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The White Buffalo Styling Co.</a>.</p>
<p>Can you even believe these gorg lanterns are made out of paper? This takes origami to the next level.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Fwinter-paper-lanterns%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fentertaining%2Fholidays-celebrations%2Fg999%2Fchristmas-home-decor%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>.</p>
<p>If it just isn't Christmas without fresh greenery for you, try this DIY. Just glue greenery to wooden dowels, then stack on your wall in the shape of a tree.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://almostmakesperfect.com/2014/12/03/diy-makeshift-xmas-tree-wall-hanging/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Almost Makes Perfect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Almost Makes Perfect</a>.</p>
<p>Bleach pinecones first before stringing them alongside real cranberries. For their golden effect, submerge pinecones from your backyard in bleach for two days.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.cleanandscentsible.com/2015/12/bleached-pineconeandcranberry-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clean and Scentsible" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clean and Scentsible</a>.</p>
<p>Stripes will never go out of style—especially when they're black, and paired with gold and white.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.homeyohmy.com/diy-black-white-gold-ornaments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homey Oh My!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homey Oh My!</a>.</p>
<p>This is not a drill—these are flowers made out of actual paper. Now they'll last you all season long.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/2017/11/paper-poinsettia-flowers.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>.</p>
<p>This small, hand drawn tree becomes 3D by hanging ornaments on appropriately-placed nails.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.stylemepretty.com/vault/image/124676" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Style Me Pretty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Style Me Pretty</a>.</p>
<p>This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DXETH207-Dixie-Heavyweight-Plastic-Teaspoons/dp/B002XJTYPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.999%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plastic spoon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plastic spoon</a> project is dominating Pinterest right now—and we can 100% see why.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.oneprojectcloser.com/plastic-spoon-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Project Closer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">One Project Closer</a>.</p>
<p>Want an elegant table that's also fun and modern? Try white and gold everything. Hang some antlers on the wall for a wintry touch.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.inspiredbythis.com/dwell/gold-holiday-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inspired by This" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inspired by This</a>.</p>
<p>You could buy a standard paper advent calendar, but this giant wooden DIY is so much more fun. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2013/11/diy-wooden-advent-calender.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>.</p>
<p>Complete with cinnamon sticks, candy canes, and chocolate-dipped peppermints. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2017/11/add-a-touch-of-charm-when-serving-your-holiday-coffee.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a>. </p>
<p>These festive vases take mere minutes. Simply fill various jars with water—stop just a few inches below the brim—and add American and Michigan holly. Purchase floating candles for an added glow.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.33shadesofgreen.com/2014/11/easy-holiday-centerpieces.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:33 Shades of Green" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">33 Shades of Green</a>.</p>
<p>Fake an icy frost with this wintry recipe: Mix three parts white glitter to one part silver. Then coat faux pears, limes, and grapes for a sparkly centerpiece.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
<p>Put season's greetings on full display. A rustic ladder can also hold cozy throws and blankets for chilly nights. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/advice/g1247/holiday-decorating-1208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living</a>. </p>
<p>Skip traditional crimson to put a fresh spin on a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/entertaining/holidays-celebrations/g2787/christmas-wreaths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas wreath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas wreath</a>. Branch out with pink and green baubles, and add in a few silvery accents.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g1943/christmas-wreath-projects/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
<p>Keep treats on display (and out of kids' and pets' reach) by hanging them along the top of a window. Hooked on matching ribbon, the peppermints look extra sweet. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
<p>Display winter's most festive foods in a glass vase with a candle in the middle. This one has walnuts, cranberries, and kumquats.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/?slide=19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
<p>This easy-to-make candle wreath is classic for the holidays.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/how-to/g2203/christmas-decoration-ideas/?slide=6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>. </p>
<p>We have no chill when it comes to plaid, and we aren't even sorry.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.remodelandolacasa.com/2014/12/mwqkd.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Remodelando La Casa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Remodelando La Casa</a>. </p>
<p>Use birch bark sheets to craft a handful of leaves that can be turned into a frosted, seasonal wreath.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g1056/diy-wreath-ideas/?slide=6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Country Living</a>. </p>
<p>Place a few branches of holly inside of a vase and then add a pop of color with bright ornaments.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://thelovelydrawer.com/styling-the-seasons-december/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lovely Drawer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lovely Drawer</a>. </p>
<p>Turn a common winter scene—firewood, evergreen branches, and pinecones—into a dazzling display with some string lights.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://julieblanner.com/fall-to-winter-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>. </p>
<p>Turn wooden logs into a home for tea lights by carving a hole for them to sit in.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://martysmusings.net/2014/12/rustic-wood-candle-holders.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marty's Musings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marty's Musings</a>. </p>
<p>Deck out your go-to place for a warm cup of your favorite festive beverage with cozy plaid throws and seasonal bottle cozies.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.postcardsfromtheridge.com/2014/12/home-for-holidays-2014-christmas-home.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Postcards From the Ridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Postcards From the Ridge</a>.</p>
<p>Poinsettias, cinnamon, and candy canes will literally never go out of style.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://julieblanner.com/poinsettia-centerpiece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>. </p>
<p>Recreate this sweet smelling wreath with star anise. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.drivenbydecor.com/2012/12/holiday-decorating-diy-star-anise.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Driven By Decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Driven By Decor</a>. </p>
<p>Bright red pomegranates make a festive addition to a table runner.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://julieblanner.com/5-minute-floral-christmas-table-runner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie Blanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie Blanner</a>. </p>
<p>Cinnamon applesauce dough comes together quickly to make this cute strand of cookies.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://lovelylittlekitchen.com/cinnamon-applesauce-ornaments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovely Little Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovely Little Kitchen</a>. </p>
<p>Go all out for a holiday table centerpiece, and place a miniature evergreen—topped with a ribbon—in the middle of your spread.</p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.domestically-speaking.com/2013/12/christmas-home-tour-2013.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Domestically Speaking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Domestically Speaking</a>. </p>

Get ready to deck the halls.

Recommended Stories