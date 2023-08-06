‘Creating good habits’ is Alabama football’s No. 1 purpose during fall practice

On Sunday, Alabama held its annual Media Day from the Mal Moore Athletic Facility where head coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele each took turns in speaking to members of the media.

In Coach Saban’s opening statement, he went into a deep dialogue about the importance of creating the right kind of habits leading up to the football season.

“Obviously, the No. 1 purpose of fall camp practice is to create good habits. Obviously, bad habits have a cost. Good habits have a price, but you’ve got to pay the price for these good habits up front, which is obviously what you do when fall camp comes along. This is a time when you have to sort of embrace the grind.”

Despite having question marks at certain position groups, the most important task this team can accomplish during fall camp is creating the right kind of habits that will lead to success.

Saban would go on to say just because a player is talented, doesn’t mean that will always equate to success on the field. It takes much more.

“We’ve got some players who have been blessed with talent, but it only comes to fruition if you can embrace the grind and can’t view the circumstances not as an obstacle but an opportunity to focus in difficult circumstances and difficult situations so that this will be an advantage to you to be able to sustain, you know, in the future.”

Saban has always been a master of the physiological aspect of the game and that is part of what has made him so successful as a college head coach. Understanding that talent alone will not win you championships but taking care of the little things along the way also plays a pivotal role in one’s success.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire