Make creamy miso udon carbonara at home — and on a budget!

Carbonara pasta is a delicious, decadent dish that doesn’t need to cost a lot of money. In this episode of ITK: $10 Fine Dining, food content creator Anh Phan (@whatsgoinganh) teaches us an unconventional take on creamy carbonara pasta, incorporating miso and udon noodles for a Japanese twist. Here’s how to make creamy bacon udon carbonara for less than $10 per serving:

Ingredients

2 to 4 tablespoons heavy cream

2 strips bacon

Frozen udon

¾ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 eggs, separated

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon white miso

Togarashi

Shredded seaweed

Black pepper

Instructions

1. Cut the bacon into tiny pieces and fry over medium heat until it’s nicely crisped, then remove from heat.

2. Boil the udon noodles just enough to separate them, but not until they’re fully cooked. Use tongs to move the noodles into the pan with the bacon.

3. To make the sauce: Stir together egg yolks, miso, garlic, black pepper, Parmigiano-Reggiano and a splash of heavy cream.

4. Return to the pan with the udon noodles and bacon. Turn the heat to low and add the sauce, continuously stirring until the sauce thickens and sticks to the noodles.

5. Serve the miso udon carbonara with shredded seaweed, togarashi and extra grated cheese.

