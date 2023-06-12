Creamsicle uniforms to return on Oct. 15 vs. Lions

It was known that the Bucs’ famed creamsicle uniforms would make a return. On Monday, the team announced exactly when Tampa Bay fans can expect them to hit the field.

The Bucs will officially wear their creamsicle throwback uniforms against the Detroit Lions in Week 6 on Oct. 15. The Lions are a fitting choice, as Detroit used to be divisional rivals with the Bucs when the two played together in the NFC Central.

While the “Bucco Bruce” logo has made an appearance on sideline apparel for a bit Tampa Bay last wore its actual throwback uniforms from 2009-12, where it played four games and won just one of them in that stretch. The only game it did win was against another former NFC Central rival, the Green Bay Packers, so perhaps that will bode well when the Bucs don them for their Week 6 game against Detroit.

The team also announced that Raymond James Stadium would be “transformed” to look more like Tampa Bay’s first home, Tampa Stadium, with “retro field stencils, stadium bunting and video board assets.”

