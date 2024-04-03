Cream Abdul-Jabbar? Who is Robbie Avila and why does everyone love watching him?

Indiana State Sycamores center Robbie Avila (21) goes in for a lay-up against Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during the NIT semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Utah Utes, 100-90.

Robbie Avila has been one of the most entertaining parts of the college basketball season.

So are his nicknames.

Avila is the starting center on the Indiana State basketball team, and he's been called everything from Cream Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Nerd or Larry Blurred, and of course Milk Chamberlain.

But he's more than just a gimmick with some cool aliases.

Robbie Avila had a big game in the NIT Semifinals. He finished with



26 Points

10 Rebounds

3 Assists

79% FG

60% 3FG



Indiana State also got the win and made the NIT Championship. pic.twitter.com/EkLlBf36Y9 — KJ (@KJ__Hoops) April 3, 2024

Avila might not look like your typical college basketball star. He is geeky, he is white, and he looks like the guy you'd take just after Billy Hoyle (White Men Can't Jump) if you're playing in a pickup, but the 6-foot-10, 240-pound center has game.

Compared to NBA superstar Nikola Jokic, Avila is a major reason for the Sycamores are playing in the NIT Championship game Thursday against Seton Hall.

Avila averages 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists per game for Indiana State, which sits at 32-6 on the season. He shoots nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc, 54 percent from the floor and averages 31 minutes a game.

Still can’t get over that highlight pack featuring Indiana State’s Robbie Avila — even better, I can’t get over the nicknames. I mean…Larry Nerd, Larry Blurred, College Jokic, Steph Blurry, or the best one: CREAM Abdul-Jabbar.



And he’s one heck of a player, too. — Daniel Escolano 📺 (@DaneToGo) April 3, 2024

Robbie's world: Seton Hall basketball vs Indiana State in March Madness: 5 things to know for 2024 NIT championship

He's also become a star on social media. And don't mess with him, his X account bio says he's from the Mean Streets and attended Oak Forest High School.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Meet Robbie Avila before Indiana State plays Seton Hall in NIT final