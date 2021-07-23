The Dolphins weren’t done with their Friday moves after signing linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

According to multiple reports, Miami is also signing cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc to add depth to the secondary.

LeBlanc has spent much of the last three seasons with the Eagles, appearing in 21 games for the club with six starts. He played nine games for Philadelphia last season, finishing with 20 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. LeBlanc recorded 22 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last year.

The Dolphins will be LeBlanc’s fifth team. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2016, but was waived at the end of the preseason. He then spent time with the Bears and Lions before the Eagles brought claimed him off waivers midway through the 2018 season.

LeBlanc will turn 27 on Sunday.

Cre’Von LeBlanc signing with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk