Cre’Von LeBlanc says goodbye and thanks Eagles’ fans in a heartfelt Instagram post

Cre’Von LeBlanc is taking his talents to South Beach, but that didn’t stop the man known as ‘Strap Ent’ from posting a heartfelt goodbye to fans on his Instagram page.

With Xavien Howard expected to hold out for a new contract, LeBlanc made sense for a Dolphins defense that likes to dictate pressure while playing tight coverage.

LeBlanc was claimed by Philadelphia off waivers from Detroit during the 2018 season and had been a valuable member of the Eagles’ defense through his first two seasons with the team.

