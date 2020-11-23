Cre’Von LeBlanc likely going to IR, according to report

LeBlanc likely going to IR, according to report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It sounds like the Eagles are going to be without fan favorite Cre’Von LeBlanc for a while.

According to NFL Network, LeBlanc is likely heading for Injured Reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Eagles’ 22-17 loss to the Browns.

#Eagles CB Cre'Von LeBlanc had an MRI that showed a high ankle sprain, source said. He's likely headed to injured reserve. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

It looked like LeBlanc slipped on the wet grass in the third quarter in Cleveland when he sprained his ankle. He played just 13 snaps before leaving.

If LeBlanc does go on IR, he’ll have to miss a minimum of three games before a return. That means the earliest LeBlanc could return is for Week 15 against the Cardinals in Arizona.

The Eagles put cornerback Craig James on IR a week ago, so the Eagles right now have four healthy corners on their roster: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Michael Jacquet, who was added to the active roster last week. The earliest James could return is Week 14 against the Saints.

Without LeBlanc, expect to see Robey-Coleman play the majority of snaps as the Eagles’ nickel cornerback.

The only two defensive backs on the Eagles’ practice squad are UDFAs Elijah Riley and Grayland Arnold.

