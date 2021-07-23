Cre’Von LeBlanc, former Eagles cornerback, signing with Dolphins

Source: Former Eagles fan favorite finds new job with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles nickel cornerback and fan favorite Cre’Von LeBlanc has found a new job.

LeBlanc, after months of being a free agent, is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson first reported the news on Friday afternoon.

LeBlanc, 26, over the last three seasons played in 21 games and started six for the Eagles.

The Eagles got LeBlanc in 2018, when he was claimed off waivers by the Eagles. LeBlanc had bounced around with a few teams since going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2016. But with the Eagles, he helped solidify a secondary that desperately needed it and took over the nickel corner position for that playoff run.

His biggest moment with the Eagles came early in the divisional round game against the Saints when he picked off Drew Brees. The Eagles ended up losing that game, falling short on their bid to return to the NFC Championship Game, but LeBlanc gave them a real chance in a season that looked lost well before that.

The scrappy cornerback, nicknamed Strap, also became a fan favorite during that run.

While he struggled at times to stay healthy during his time with the Eagles, fans continued to support him and they were not happy last September when the Eagles released him for a day to complete a roster shuffle.

The Eagles re-signed LeBlanc less than 24 hours later and during those 17 or so hours, LeBlanc learned how much Eagles fans liked him.

“I knew I had some, you know, Strap Ent fans, but I didn’t know it was that deep,” LeBlanc said. “I applaud them for that and I appreciate it. They rockin’ with me.”

The fact that LeBlanc remained a free agent for so long, indicated a return to Philadelphia wasn’t in the cards. The Eagles, at least for now, are sticking with the somewhat underwhelming group of corners they have already compiled.

