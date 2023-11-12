This crazy, two-decade Patriots streak ended in brutal loss to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots defense gave the team plenty of opportunities to win Sunday's Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

The offense didn't do its part, though, and the Patriots fell to 2-8 with an ugly 10-6 loss.

The Patriots had been unbeatable for the last 23 years when giving up 10 or fewer points. In fact, entering Sunday, the Patriots had won 89 consecutive games -- dating back to 2001 -- when allowing 10 or fewer points. Tom Brady went 72-0 in those matchups during that span.

That streak was snapped by the Colts in Week 10.

Belichick with the Patriots when holding the opponent to 10 or fewer points



Tom Brady - (72-0, 1.000)

Matt Cassell - (5-0, 1.000)

Bailey Zappe - (1-0, 1.000)

Cam Newton - (1-0, 1.000)

Jacoby Brissett - (1-0, 1.000)

Mac Jones - (9-1, .900)

Drew Bledsoe - (1-2, .333) — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 12, 2023

The Patriots defense forced a turnover to begin the third quarter and held the Colts offense to just 264 total yards and only one touchdown. The Colts scored just three points after their first drive of the game.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers told reporters it was "a little frustrating" to play so well defensively and lose.

Jabrill Peppers admitted it's "a little frustrating" to hold a team to 10 points and still lose, but added "we held them to 10, but we had our chances to really put our foot on their throats and we definitely didn’t do it." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 12, 2023

The Patriots have a lot of problems to sort out during the bye week, particularly on offense after another horrific showing by that side of the ball. New England is the second-lowest scoring team in the league through 10 weeks.

But the good news for the Patriots is they can take some momentum into the break on defense. Sunday's performance was among the defense's best all season.