Here’s a crazy Tom Brady stat for Rams-Buccaneers in Week 3

Tom Brady has started 299 regular-season games in his 21 years in the NFL. He’s also started 45 postseason games and has beaten every team in the league at least once. He’s accomplished just about everything a player possibly can in the NFL, but when the Buccaneers visit the Rams in Week 3, he’ll do something he’s never done before.

Brady will play his first NFL game ever in Los Angeles.

It’s a crazy stat that was shared by Peter Schrager of NFL Network after the 2021 schedule was released, one that’s difficult to believe given Brady’s extensive track record in the league.

Tom Brady has played in 299 NFL games. He's never played one in the city of Los Angeles. Ever. That happens Week 3 this year versus the Rams. And maybe again on February 13th? @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 13, 2021

Brady has owned a home in Los Angeles, probably visited the city dozens if not hundreds of times and has a career record of 15-5 against teams that have called L.A. home previously or currently do (Rams, Chargers and Raiders). But he’s never once played a game in the City of Angels.

That will change on Sept. 26 when the Rams and Bucs square off, though.