Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay dubbed ‘the perfect union’ by NFL analyst
Peter Schrager loves the partnership the Rams have created with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.
The Rams agreed to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions back in January and now the club has finally seen him on the practice field. Los Angeles is keeping things light for OTAs. But when Stafford has thrown passes, he’s made a strong impression on his new head coach. “It looked good. I think we’re [more]
COVID-19 got in the way of Tyson Alualu returning to the Jaguars. He and the Steelers are grateful for the way it worked out. The defensive lineman, a first-round choice of the Jaguars in 2010 who spent seven seasons in Jacksonville, agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with his former team in March. But [more]
Rams coach Sean McVay was happy with the rapport of new quarterback Matthew Stafford and center Austin Corbett, who has been moved over from starting guard ... for now.
Center Weston Richburg's retirement is expected to be made official next week and will save 49ers approximately $1 million in salary-cap space.
Even if the 2022 salary cap comes in at the ceiling of $208.2 million, the Rams will be over the limit.
As the Lions begin their new era with Dan Campbell as head coach, they also have a new quarterback in Jared Goff. Detroit has pared down on its OTA practices in Campbell’s first year, with the head coach saying Thursday that they won’t do any full-speed 11-on-11 work. But Goff has still made a positive [more]
After Austin Blythe decided to leave Los Angeles for Kansas City in free agency, the Rams elected not to select a center with one of their nine draft picks. Head coach Sean McVay said even before the draft that the team didn’t feel like it had to draft someone at the position. And now it’s [more]
The legend of Nikola Jokic continues.
Greg Ward believes Jalen Hurts is "going to open everybody's eyes" during the 2021 Eagles season. By Reuben Frank
Phil Mickelson allowed himself to get distracted for a couple of days after his victory at the PGA Championship, taking some time to relish the historic achievement of becoming the oldest player to win a major. “Because when I’m doing it, I’m not fully aware because I’m so in the moment,” Mickelson said Wednesday. Only four days after raising the Wanamaker Trophy, after not winning on the PGA Tour in more than two years, the 50-year-old Mickelson is set to tee off Thursday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.
"I'll follow you right to your house."
Alexander Volkanovski entered "The Ultimate Fighter" with the intention of stirring the pot and it looks like he achieved his goal.
Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.
Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.
LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.
Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.
Brandon Jacobs vs. Derrick Henry is a matchup NFL fans deserve to see.
The New York Knicks issued a statement confirming a fan in attendance on Wednesday night spit on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The Knicks banned the fan from Madison Square Garden indefinitely.
The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation.
Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.