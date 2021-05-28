Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay dubbed ‘the perfect union’ by NFL analyst

Associated Press

Phil Mickelson allowed himself to get distracted for a couple of days after his victory at the PGA Championship, taking some time to relish the historic achievement of becoming the oldest player to win a major. “Because when I’m doing it, I’m not fully aware because I’m so in the moment,” Mickelson said Wednesday. Only four days after raising the Wanamaker Trophy, after not winning on the PGA Tour in more than two years, the 50-year-old Mickelson is set to tee off Thursday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.