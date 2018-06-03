Crazy statistics from Game 3 of the Capitals-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

There were a ton of historical facts and wild statistics in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

First Stanley Cup win in Washington Capitals history, Brooks Orpik scoring his first goal since Feb. 2016 (that's 220 games ago) just to name a few.

Heck, this whole Stanley Cup has been historic between the Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

So we're going to get ahead of the curve. Here are all the crazy stats from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Washington D.C.

Tonight is the first Stanley Cup Final game in Capital One Arena since 1998 (then MCI Center).





Tonight is also the 100th game in Golden Knights history. That is by far the most ever in the first season for an expansion team.





The Capitals blocked 15 shots in the first period. That's two short of their game average (17).





Alex Ovechkin scores his first home Stanley Cup goal of his 13-year career, puts the Caps up 1-0.

With 14 goals, Ovi has now equaled the franchise record for goals in a single postseason. John Druce had 14 in 1990. — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) June 3, 2018

Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal to put the Capitals up 2-0 is his 27th point of the playoffs (12 G, 15 A). He continues to build his franchise record for points in a postseason.





The Capitals win their first ever Stanley Cup game in Washington D.C.





Waking a 2-1 series lead is the first time ever Washington has led the Stanley Cup Final

