A crazy stat shows how long its been since Indiana defeated Wisconsin in Madison

Johnny Davis and the Wisconsin men’s basketball team is set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow night at the Kohl Center. The game opens Big Ten play for the Badgers after a wildly impressive start to the 20212-22 season.

Indiana enters the contest 7-1 on the season with a 68-55 win over Nebraska to begin conference play. The team is led by star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, arguably the best player in the Big Ten Conference.

Wisconsin is in for a real test, especially given how the team struggles at times defending the big man. An Indiana win would break a decades-long streak of losing to Wisconsin in Madison.

How long as the losing streak been? IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman put it in some pretty insane context.

IU's losing streak in Madison crosses a milestone this season: It has now lasted so long there is, for the first time, not a single scholarship player on Indiana's roster born before the Hoosiers last won (Jan. 25, 1998) in the Wisconsin capital. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 7, 2021

