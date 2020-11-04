Crazy stat shows how 49ers injuries have decimated offense vs. Packers

Wild stat shows how much injuries have hurt 49ers vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' offense took yet another hit Wednesday when receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Just how hard has the 49ers' offense been decimated by injuries, and now the coronavirus, this season? No 49ers on the active roster gained a single yard last season in the 49ers' two wins over the Green Bay Packers.

Seriously.

With Kendrick Bourne going on COVID-19 list, #49ers have no players on active roster who gained a yard in 2 wins over Packers last season. Mostert, Kittle, Samuel, Coleman, Wilson, Sanders, Breida and Bourne gained all 727 yards, and Garoppolo threw all 28 passes — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 4, 2020

The 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Bourne against Green Bay on "Thursday Night Football." They traded Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins during the NFL draft, and Emmanuel Sanders signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

San Francisco's group of receivers will be especially thin Thursday with Samuel and Bourne out, plus the 49ers waiving Dante Pettis. Brandon Aiyuk will be Nick Mullens' clear top pass catcher, and the 49ers will need a big night from the rookie.

The 49ers expected to avenge their Super Bowl loss this season with revenge on their mind. But the injury bug has been brutal to them, and they sit last in the NFC West with a 4-4 record. Hosting the first-place Packers certainly doesn't help, too.

This crazy stat is one 49ers fans can only wish was a mirage.

