Crazy stat highlights Titans' lack of weapons vs. Patriots in Week 12

This wild stat highlights Titans' lack of weapons vs. Patriots

There's "shorthanded," and then there's the Tennessee Titans' offense for its Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Already without star players Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, the Titans entered Sunday's game against the Patriots with just four healthy wide receivers: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Dez Fitzpatrick and former Patriot Cody Hollister.

Those guys aren't exactly household names -- Rogers is the only player of the group with more than two full seasons of NFL game experience.

How inexperienced is the Titans' current wide receiver group, you ask? Consider this stat: Titans head coach Mike Vrabel caught more touchdown passes during his NFL career (10) than all four of those wideouts combined (nine) entering Sunday's game.

Friendly reminder: Vrabel played outside linebacker.

Player Career TDs Chester Rogers 6 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2 Dez Fitzpatrick 1 Cody Hollister 0 Mike Vrabel 10

These stats don't even include Vrabel's two touchdown receptions in the postseason, as the 14-year pro was often used as a goal-line tight end on the Patriots' early-2000s offenses. (Fun fact: All of Vrabel's 10 career receptions went for touchdowns.)

The Titans are 8-3 for a reason, so perhaps quarterback Ryan Tannehill will find a way to keep his offense afloat against New England's red-hot defense. Tennessee also has three healthy tight ends in Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt.

But as odd as it sounds, Titans fans might be wishing Vrabel had a few more NFL snaps in him.