This crazy stat bodes well for Patriots' chances of beating Colts in Week 15

Whether the New England Patriots are able to slow down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be a pivotal factor in which team wins Saturday night's Week 15 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Based on the Patriots' history under head coach Bill Belichick, you have to like New England's chances of emerging with a victory in Indianapolis.

Taylor has tallied 1,348 rushing yards this season, which leads the NFL. The next-closest player is 312 yards away. He also leads the league with 16 rushing touchdowns. Taylor is a legitimate MVP candidate.

Belichick's defenses in New England have played against running backs with 1,000-plus yards 20 times since he took over as head coach in 2000.

The Patriots have not only won nearly all of those games, they've mostly shut down those running backs and limited their effectiveness.

James Palmer of NFL Media provided the full details in the following tweet:

This is BONKERS:



Today is Belichickâ€™s 21st regular season game as Patriots head coach vs a player with 1,000+ rushing yards that season entering the matchup

- Belichick is 18-2 in the previous 20 games

- The 1,000-yard rusher had 100+ rushing yards in the game just 4 times — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 18, 2021

The Colts' success has been closely tied to Taylor this season. When he rushes for 100-plus yards, the Colts are a perfect 7-0. But they've lost all six games in which he's failed to reach that 100-yard mark.

The Patriots have given up 4.4 yards per carry this season -- a decent but not great number. They've been quite stingy in the red zone, though, evidenced by their six rushing touchdowns allowed -- the lowest in the league.

Forcing the Colts to beat them through the air would be ideal for the Patriots. Indy's chances of winning won't be great if veteran quarterback Carson Wentz has to shoulder most of the offensive burden.