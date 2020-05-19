As crazy as it sounds, you shouldn't discount the Redskins' re-signing of Aaron Colvin

Aaron Colvin re-signed with the Redskins last week, and reaction to that move mostly spanned from Aaron Colvin was a free agent? to Aaron Colvin was on the team last year? to well, no reaction, because the transaction happened about two months after the height of free agency.

Many - and likely even most - saw that signing and made nothing of it, which is understandable. Colvin was a defensive back who joined the Redskins before Week 2 last year and appeared in just six games the rest of the way.

There's reason to believe, though, that he can make much more of an impact for the Burgundy and Gold in 2020 than he did in 2019. As ridiculous as that sounds, there's evidence that suggests it really isn't.

First, look at Colvin's pre-Redskins days.

The Jaguars spent a 2014 fourth-round pick on him and watched as he developed into a skilled piece for their secondary. Injuries marred his rookie season as well as his third campaign, but in 2015 and 2017, he played in all 32 contests, starting 20 of them.

After his tenure in Jacksonville, the Texans inked him to a four-year contract and guaranteed him $18 million, clearly valuing what he had done for their division foe. He only lasted a season and a game for Houston, though, calling it a "tough fit" in their lineup right after landing with Washington last September.

No, Colvin is not the second coming of Champ Bailey, and yes, he's in quite a career slump. But it wasn't that long ago that he had worked his way from a Day 3 selection to a guy who had earned a long-term free agent deal (even if that deal came from the maligned Bill O'Brien). He was a useful defender before his unfortunate stint in Houston.

And you know who has a reputation for getting the most out of useful defenders? Ron Rivera.

In fact, both Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby mentioned how corners specifically seem to thrive in Rivera's defenses, which was a driving factor in each of their decisions to sign with the Redskins in March.

Think about how different this go-round in Washington could be for Colvin.

In 2019, he spent all offseason working with one set of coaches and teammates, was released after one matchup, and then had to try and catch up on Greg Manusky's scheme, which detractors called "complex." Those circumstances aren't conducive to success.

Now, however, he's starting on an equal level with all of the other defensive backs, and all of those defensive backs will be lining up for the respected Rivera. If the 28-year-old is going to experience a resurgence and resemble who he was with the Jags, there's no better time for that to happen than in the months ahead.

Again, the point of this story isn't to predict that Colvin is going to be the bargain of the century. Actually, right about now feels like the proper time to mention that he's suited up 65 times as a pro and has picked off as many passes as the computer or phone that you're using to read this.

But between the established corner Colvin recently was and the staff he just agreed to play for, there is room to hope that he can provide a real return on the organization's small investment. He's certainly no lock to make the roster, but if he does make it and is able to contribute, don't say you weren't warned.

