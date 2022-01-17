Crazy Jauan Jennings stat shows how valuable receiver is to 49ers

Jennings' importance to 49ers illustrated by one crazy stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are the stars of the 49ers' offense. Elijah Mitchell has had a sensational rookie season, and Brandon Aiyuk is blossoming into a go-to receiver.

But there's another member of the offense who has been instrumental in the attack designed by coach Kyle Shanahan -- Jauan Jennings.

The second-year receiver has found a home as the 49ers' No. 3 receiver and has become a third-down maven for San Francisco. One look at the numbers shows that all Jennings does is make big plays. After catching three passes for 29 yards and three first downs Sunday in the 49ers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Jennings now has caught 27 passes on the season and 23 have either gone for first downs or touchdowns.

And you might as well start referring to Jennings as "Mr. Third Down." During the regular season, Jennings caught 11 of his 12 third-down targets and had the highest catch rate of any wide receiver on third down with 10 or more targets.

Jennings came up huge for the 49ers in their must-win Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams, catching six of his seven targets Sunday for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Jennings' second touchdown vs. the Rams, a 14-yard strike from Jimmy Garoppolo, sent the game to overtime and kept the 49ers' playoff hopes alive.

Jennings is the type of receiver that is invaluable to an offense. He is a tough runner who always seems to be in the right place when the 49ers need a play to be made. He isn't a burner or a YAC monster but is simply a guy who gets the job done on the money downs.

The 49ers will need the best from the Jennings and the rest of the offense when they face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday at Lambeau Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast