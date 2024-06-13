- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
Looking back on Hoskins' time in Philadelphia ahead of his returnAshlyn Sullivan and Ricky Bottalico discussed what Rhys Hoskins can expect from the Philadelphia crowd ahead of his return and look back on his momst memorable moments as a Phillie.
Pitchers dominating 2024 MLB Rookie of the Year marketThe last time pitchers claimed both American and National League Rookie of the Year honors was 2011. Here's a look at the pitchers who are making an early case for themselves and dominating the Rookie of the Year market.
Peter Laviolette on 'disappointment' of Rangers Game 6 loss to Panthers ending their seasonRangers head coach Peter Laviolette felt New York's series loss to the Florida Panthers came down to being shut down offensively. After getting timely scoring throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Rangers met their defensive match in a Panthers team that allowed just four goals on the road at MSG and only five goals total in Games 4, 5 and 6 to finish off the series.
Crazy Iowa finish: Carl Edwards vs. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2011
Relive this classic moment from Iowa Speedway that saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carl Edwards crash at the finish of the 2011 Xfinity Series race.