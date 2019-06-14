Crazy bounce robs Hunter Pence of home run off David Price originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Hunter Pence's wacky series vs. the Red Sox continued on Thursday night.

In the first inning, the Rangers outfielder hit what looked to be a three-run home run off David Price to extend Texas' early lead to 4-0. Instead, it took one of the craziest bounces you'll ever see off the top of the right-field wall and Pence was held at second with an RBI double.

Watch the bizarre play below:

How mad would you be if you were Hunter Pence 😂 pic.twitter.com/zoO8QYHmeh — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 13, 2019

You won't see that too often.

Pence was part of another strange play in Tuesday's game when he hit an inside-the-park home run thanks to a blunder by right fielder Brock Holt. This time, the Red Sox were the ones catching a break.

Fortunately for Pence and the Rangers, both runs ended up scoring anyway as Logan Forsythe came through with a two-run single.

Price was replaced on the mound by Mike Shawaryn in the second inning after allowing six runs.

