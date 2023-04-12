Would it be crazy for the Bears to select Bijan Robinson at No. 9?

Would it be crazy for the Bears to select Bijan Robinson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On an episode of NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago, Laurence Holmes posed a daring draft day question to PFF's Mike Renner.

Would you be crazy to think the Bears should draft running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 9 pick in the draft?

"I think you are crazy because that to me is a little too risky," Renner responded.

Robinson is widely considered the best running back in the draft class and one of the draft's best athletes. In a scarce running back valued world in today's NFL, Robinson is projected to be a lottery pick in the NFL draft, showing the talent he brings to the position.

The Bears lost their starter from the past four seasons, David Montgomery, to the Detroit Lions in free agency. And last season, their rushing attack led the NFL, as they topped the league in total yards with lover 3,000 yards on the season.

It's clear as day the Bears have more pressing, glaring needs on their roster. Their defensive line was one of the worst units in the league last season. And this offseason, they've only made marginal updates to it via Armon Watts and DeMarcus Walker.

Their offensive line also needs help. Most prognosticate the Bears will chase Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. or Northwestern's Peter Skoronski to nail down their right tackle position.

Is there a situation where it would be appropriate for the Bears to take Robinson?

"If you trade back, if you're in the 20s, by all means," Renner said. "But you can add a premium pick and a premium position - one that if you're trying to find on the open market that'd cost you $30 million a year. You hit on an edge rusher like Tyree Wilson, or (Adetomiwa) Adebawore turns into one of the best three techniques in the game, that'll save you so much money versus the cap."

Surely, Renner's argument outweighs the idea of drafting Robinson. The Bears have clear-cut needs in the trenches and it's imperative they address them.

From the Bears' perspective, they've also made it abundantly clear they aren't super interested in bolstering their running back room. They have faith in Khalil Herbert. who is going into his third season in Chicago. The Bears also signed veterans Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman to help with the running game, too.

Not to mention, the Bears have Justin Fields, who rushed for over 1,100 yards last season and led the NFL in quarterback rushing yards.

The only added bonus to drafting Robinson would be using his services on a cheap, four-year rookie deal. Outside of that, the Bears would be wasting a draft pick they could use for more vital positional needs.

"They just need those impact players at premium positions," Renner said.

