Craziest Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles-Chiefs
57 prop bets for Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Lombardi Trophy – and around $16 billion – is on the line at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
The American Gaming Association predicts that over 50 million Americans will place wagers on Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Spread, moneyline and over/unders are among the conventional lines available, with the Eagles listed as 1.5-point favorites. For the Super Bowl, though, the types of available bets are exponential.
Who will score first? What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? Heads or tails?
In honor of Super Bowl LVII, here are 57 of the craziest prop bets available with our partner, PointsBet.
Super Bowl coin toss props
One of the Super Bowl’s most prominent bets will be settled before the game even begins.
The opening coin flip is always a staple of Super Bowl betting, and oddsmakers believe it’s … well, a coin flip.
Coin toss result
Heads: -105
Tails: -105
Coin toss winner
Eagles: -105
Chiefs: -105
Early, in-game Super Bowl props
The bets will continue rolling from the opening kickoff. Results for the kickoff, first play from scrimmage and first touchdown are on the line, as are first penalty and first challenge.
Opening kickoff to be a touchback
Yes: -170
No: +130
Opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown
Yes: +10000
No: N/A
Result of first drive, first play
Short of first down: -375
First down: +270
Turnover: +1900
Offensive score: +4000
Result of first drive
Punt: +110
Offensive touchdown: +250
Field goal attempt: +375
Other: +450
Position to score first touchdown (top four)
Running back/fullback: +175
Wide receiver: +200
Tight end: +300
Quarterback: +600
First team to score
Chiefs: -110
Eagles: -110
First touchdown scorer (top four)
Travis Kelce: +700
Jalen Hurts: +700
Miles Sanders: +800
A.J. Brown: +850
First player to record a sack (top four)
Haason Reddick: +300
Chris Jones: +550
Josh Sweat: +750
Frank Clark: +850
First team to get a first down
Eagles: -115
Chiefs: -115
First quarter both teams to score
Yes: +100
No: -130
First player to throw an interception
Jalen Hurts: +100
Patrick Mahomes: -130
First team to call timeout
Eagles: +100
Chiefs: -130
First accepted penalty (top four)
Holding: +300
Any other: +350
False start: +450
Offside/encroachment/neutral zone infraction: +450
First team to use coach’s challenge
Eagles: -105
Chiefs: -120
Result of first coach’s challenge
Play stands: +100
Play overturned: -130
Will the first half two-minute warning occur with exactly 2:00 on the clock?
Yes: -600
No: +400
Super Bowl full-game props
Quarter with the most points, largest lead and potential tied scores are among the odds that will take the full game to settle. There are projected distances for the longest and shortest touchdowns, as well as questions about rare plays like a touchdown from an offensive lineman.
For those who are confident in the Eagles or Chiefs, there are also lines tracking how long each team holds a lead throughout the game.
Highest scoring quarter
First: +600
Second: +165
Third: +500
Fourth: +190
Highest scoring half
First: -105
Second: +105
Tie: +1700
Largest game lead
Over 14.5 points: +110
Under 14.5 points: -140
Game to be tied again after 0-0
Yes: -130
No: +100
Team to win every quarter
Eagles: +2500
Chiefs: +3500
Team to score in each quarter
Eagles: +150
Chiefs: +175
Team to lead after every quarter
Eagles: +310
Chiefs: +350
Will any team attempt a 2-point conversion?
Yes: +105
No: -135
Longest touchdown
Over 41.5 yards: -115
Under 41.5 yards: -115
Shortest touchdown
Over 1.5 yards: +150
Under 1.5 yards: -200
Will there be a pick-six
Yes: +600
No: -1000
Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown
Yes: +3300
No: -100000
Any player to score 2 or more touchdowns
Yes: -165
No: +125
Last touchdown scorer (top four)
Travis Kelce: +475
Jalen Hurts: +700
Isiah Pacheco: +750
Miles Sanders: +800
Total penalties accepted
Over 10.5: +105
Under 10.5: -135
Last play of game to be a kneel
Yes: -185
No: +140
Super Bowl special teams props
There are plenty of player props for stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown, but some of the more fun on-the-field props involve special teams.
Super Bowls in the past have come down to clutch field goals, critical misses and even big-time returns. Here’s some of what oddsmakers expect from kickers, punters and returners on Sunday:
Total field goals
Over 2.5: -200
Under 2.5: +145
Longest field goal made
Over 46.5: -125
Under 46.5: -105
Shortest field goal made
Over 27.5: -105
Under 27.5: -125
Will either team miss a field goal?
Yes: +125
No: -165
Any field goal/extra point to hit upright or crossbar
Yes: +450
No: -700
Kicking points moneyline
Jake Elliott: -105
Harrison Butker: -125
First team to punt
Eagles: -110
Chiefs: -120
Total punts
Over 7.5: +135
Under 7.5: -180
Length of first punt
Over 46.5: -120
Under 46.5: -120
Will there be a fake punt or field goal?
Yes: +2500
No: -10000
Will either team successfully recover an onside kick?
Yes: +2500
No: -10000
Will a field goal attempt be blocked and returned for a touchdown?
Yes: +7500
No: N/A
Super Bowl result props
What will the final score be when a team is crowned champion and a player is named the game’s most valuable player? What are the chances of the first Super Bowl shutout? What about the second ever Super Bowl overtime?
As the game winds down, eyes will also turn to the winning sideline to see what color drink is dumped onto the head coach.
Winning margin (top four)
Eagles 1-6 points: 330
Chiefs 1-6 points: +330
Eagles 13+ points: +400
Chiefs 13+ points: +475
Odd or even total score
Odd: -130
Even: +110
Will there be a scorigami?
Yes: +1800
No: -10000
Winning margin – either team by exactly 3 points?
Yes: +400
No: -550
Winning margin – either team by exactly 7 points?
Yes: +550
No: -800
Win by shutout
Chiefs: +3500
Eagles: +3000
Will there be overtime?
Yes: +1100
No: -2500
MVP winner – QBs vs. the field
Quarterback: -600
Any other position: +400
MVP winner – from losing team?
Yes: +3300
No: -100000
Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach
Yellow/lime/green: +175
Orange: +300
Blue: +450
Red: +550
Super Bowl octopus prop bet
Will the Eagles be joined by a fellow member of the animal kingdom in Arizona?
There is a line about whether there will be an octopus. Instead of referring to a commercial or a Detroit Red Wings-esque celebration, an octopus is an actual football phenomenon that occurs when a player scores a touchdown and the subsequent 2-point conversion.
Sports Illustrated coined the term in 2019, and its likelihood of taking place in the Super Bowl is much lower than just the conventional 2-point attempt mentioned earlier.
Will there be an octopus?
Yes: +1300
No: -5000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.